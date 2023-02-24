Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 class. A dual-threat weapon who has experts comparing him to former No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton, Richardson is a young prospect who has massive potential at the next level. However, there is reportedly a large discrepancy when it comes to how NFL teams view him.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says he's spoken with multiple NFL teams who have scouting departments that have first-round grades on Richardson, and multiple teams that have fourth-round grades on Richardson. The talent is there, but will he pan out as a pro? One NFL executive told Fowler that Richardson is Cam Newton and Justin Fields combined.

If you look at virtually any NFL mock draft, Richardson is a first-round pick. Most mock drafts have him going somewhere in the top 10. As it stands, all four of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Richardson going inside the top nine -- with Chris Trapasso having him go No. 1 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

In 12 games last season, Richardson completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine more touchdowns. Richardson's 24 passing touchdowns in college would be the fewest by a first-round pick at quarterback since Michael Vick in 2001 (21). His 54.7-percent completion percentage in college would be the lowest by a first-round pick since Jake Locker in 2011.

"Raw" is often the descriptor you will see near Richardson's name in mock drafts, which is why there are very different opinions on him. Will he eventually evolve into one of the top quarterbacks in the league, or will he never turn that corner? That's what NFL teams have to figure out.