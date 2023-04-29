After four hours without a pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers closed out their 2023 NFL Draft by making two picks late in the seventh round. Pittsburgh selected former Purdue cornerback Cory Trice Jr. with the 241st overall pick. With the 251st pick, the Steelers added even more depth to the interior of their offensive line with the selection of former Maryland center/guard Spencer Anderson.

A big cornerback (he's 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds), Trice is a physical player who knows how to use the sideline as an extra defender. Trice, who had two pick-sixes during his time with the Boilermakers, also isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in run support. There's a thought that Trice could move over to safety at the next level.

During his final season at Maryland, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Anderson started 12 games at right guard and one game at right tackle. He started nine games at right tackle and four games at center during the 2021 season. That season, Anderson received the 13th-highest pass-blocking grade among all Power Five players and the highest among Big Ten players.

Trice and Anderson wrapped up what was an eventful three days for the Steelers. With their first pick in the draft, Pittsburgh selected former Georgia standout offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Jones provides much-needed depth behind starters Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor.

The Steelers kicked off Day 2 of the draft by selecting former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick. The Steelers then addressed another big need by selecting former Wisconsin interior defensive lineman Keenau Benton with the 49th pick.

With the 93rd pick, Pittsburgh drafted former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, a massive player who will undoubtedly help open things up for Najee Harris and the rest of the Steelers running backs. The Steelers then added another brotherly duo to their roster by drafting Wisconsin pass rusher Nick Herbig in the fourth round. Herbig is the younger brother of Steelers offensive lineman Nate Herbig.

Pittsburgh is hoping that each of these picks can add to the franchise's current run of 19 consecutive non-losing seasons. Furthermore, the Steelers are trying to make a serious run at winning the franchise's first title since 2008. Pittsburgh's 2023 projected win total is currently set at 9.5 games, according to Caesars Sportsbook. That's two full games higher than last year's projected total.