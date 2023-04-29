When Steelers first-round draft pick Broderick Jones makes his anticipated NFL debut in 2023, he won't just be representing the family name in uniform; he'll also be paying tribute to a late Georgia teammate. Addressing reporters Friday, the rookie offensive tackle revealed that he'll wear No. 77 with the Steelers to honor Devin Willock, the Bulldogs lineman who was killed in January.

"They told me the number was available," Jones said, per ESPN, "and I just wanted to show my respects by taking that number and letting it live through me."

Willock, who wore No. 77 while starting at guard for Georgia, died at age 21 during a fatal car crash that also claimed the life of Bulldogs recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, just hours after the team won its second straight national championship. Police said later that LeCroy was speeding and had a blood alcohol concentration about two and a half times the legal limit, according to ESPN. She was allegedly racing a separate car driven by Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was drafted ninth overall by the Eagles on Thursday.

Jones played alongside Willock up front, starting the final four games of Georgia's latest title-winning season at left tackle.