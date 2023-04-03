NFL: Combine
After fighting hard to win their regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Many criticized the Texans' decision to effectively give away the No. 1 overall pick, since they are in the market for a new quarterback and no longer have the pick of the litter. While we all assume general manager Nick Caserio will draft a signal-caller at No. 2 overall, is it possible he won't?

According to NBC Sports, one league personnel man believes the Texans could pass on taking a quarterback at No. 2 overall, and instead use their second first-rounder, No. 12 overall, to facilitate a trade up the board. Peter King points out that Caserio can be conservative, and if he doesn't absolutely love a quarterback at No. 2 overall, he may not force it.

"It's a stretch, but I could see Nick taking Anderson, then using his second [first-round pick] and trading back up to get his quarterback," the league personnel man told King. 

If Houston does not draft a quarterback at No. 2 overall, the pick would likely be Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. -- who is seen as the No. 1 overall prospect in this class. It's also worth mentioning that the Texans passing on a quarterback at No. 2 overall would be a major win for the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall. The Cardinals already have their franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, so they could fetch a pretty penny for that selection. 

Anything is possible, but Houston taking a quarterback at No. 2 overall is still expected. Over at Caesars Sportsbook, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the heavy favorite to be selected at No. 2 overall (-250). He's followed by quarterbacks C.J. Stroud (+250), Will Levis (+1200) and Anthony Richardson (+1600). Anderson is +2000 to be picked second overall.