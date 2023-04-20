The Kansas City Chiefs will have James Droz, a TikTok star and diehard Chiefs fan, announce one of the team's Day 3 picks during the 2023 NFL Draft. The team shared the news with Droz in a video posted to social media, informing him he would announce one of the Chiefs' picks at Union Station in Kansas City.

Droz is well-known on TikTok for his sports content, most notably his "What happened?" videos posing his catchphrase to a losing team. Droz has a pre-existing relationship with the Chiefs, as he was a guest of the team for their home game last year against the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs have seven picks in total between Rounds 4 and 7 of the NFL Draft, thanks in large part to a trade with the Miami Dolphins that gave them a haul of picks in exchange for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs hold pick Nos. 122 and 178 via trade, while also possessing pick Nos. 134, 166, 217, 249, and 250.

Day 3 of the draft has been integral to the Chiefs' place atop the NFL, as the team's front office has been able to identify talent deep into the NFL Draft. Notable recent Day 3 picks by the Chiefs include cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, guard Trey Smith, and running back Isiah Pacheco, all of whom had starring roles on Kansas City's Super Bowl LVII-winning team.