The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here, which means prospects are getting their last chances to impress the 32 teams, and each club is getting one last look at who they want to add to its squad.
Teams have their top-30 visits, where they can bring in up to 30 players to their facility for interviews, meetings and a physical -- all with the goal of getting to know the players more in depth. These visits can be the difference between a team selecting a player or passing them by.
With 32 teams and up to 30 players visiting each, it can be a lot to keep up with, so here are all the prospects each franchise has invited for official visits so far:
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
- WR Jordan Addison (USC)
- WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)
- QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
- OT Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
- QB Bryce Young (Alabama)
- QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)
- QB Will Levis (Kentucky)
- QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
- LB Bumper Pool (Arkansas)
- RB Zach Evans (Mississippi)
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
- WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)
- WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)
- WR Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee)
- LB Trenton Simpson (Clemson)
- DT Jaquelin Roy (LSU)
- RB Zach Evans (Mississippi)
- DL Tyler Lacy (OSU)
- OL Steve Avila (TCU)
- DB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
With The First Pick Newsletter
With The First Pick Newsletter
Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)
- WR Rashee Rice (SMU)
- WR Kahlef Hailassie (Western Kentucky)
- S Jerrick Reed Jr. (New Mexico)
- CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
- WR Jordan Addison (USC) - local visit
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
- QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
- WR Jordan Addison (USC)
- CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)
- WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
- DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)
- CB Julius Brents (Kansas State)
- DT Jaquelin Roy (LSU)
- DB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- CB Julius Brents (Kansas State)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
- OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota)
- OL Steve Avila (TCU)
- DB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
- QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
- QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) - local visit
- DB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)