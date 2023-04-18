The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here, which means prospects are getting their last chances to impress the 32 teams, and each club is getting one last look at who they want to add to its squad.

Teams have their top 30 visits, where they can bring in up to 30 players to their facility for interviews, meetings and a physical -- all with the goal of getting to know the players more in depth. These visits can be the difference between a team selecting a player or passing them by.

With 32 teams and up to 30 players visiting each, it can be a lot to keep up with, so here are all the prospects each franchise has invited for official visits so far: