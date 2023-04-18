The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here, which means prospects are getting their last chances to impress the 32 teams, and each club is getting one last look at who they want to add to its squad.
Teams have their top 30 visits, where they can bring in up to 30 players to their facility for interviews, meetings and a physical -- all with the goal of getting to know the players more in depth. These visits can be the difference between a team selecting a player or passing them by.
With 32 teams and up to 30 players visiting each, it can be a lot to keep up with, so here are all the prospects each franchise has invited for official visits so far:
Arizona Cardinals
- WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)
- OL Steve Avila (TCU)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
- S Jammie Robinson (Florida State)
- OT Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
- RB Kendre Miller (TCU)
- RB Tank Bigsby (Auburn)
Atlanta Falcons
- WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)
- QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
- DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
- WR Trey Palmer (Nebraska)
- S Jammie Robinson (Florida State)
- RB Keaton Mitchell (ECU)
- S Brian Branch (Alabama)
- QB Will Levis (Kentucky)
- DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)
Baltimore Ravens
- WR Jordan Addison (USC)
- WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)
- QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
- OT Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
- WR David Durden (West Florida)
- RB DeWayne McBride (UAB)
- DT Gervon Dexter (Florida)
- LB Amari Burney (Florida)
- QB Cam Smith (South Carolina)
Buffalo Bills
- TE Payne Durham (Purdue)
- OL Steve Avila (TCU)
- DL Gervon Dexter (Florida)
- DT Jaquelin Roy (LSU)
- OL O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida)
- WR Tank Dell (Houston)
- RB Tyjae Spears (Tulane)
- OT Darnell Wright (Tennessee)
- S Brian Branch (Alabama)
- RB Kendre Miller (TCU)
- WR Jordan Addison (USC)
- WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)
Carolina Panthers
- QB Bryce Young (Alabama)
- QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)
- QB Will Levis (Kentucky)
- QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
- LB Bumper Pool (Arkansas)
- RB Zach Evans (Mississippi)
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
- CB Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)
- OG Anthony Bradford (LSU)
Chicago Bears
- DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)
- S Devon Matthews (Indiana)
- OLB Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)
- OLB Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech)
- TE Payne Durham (Purdue)
- C Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas)
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia)
- DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern)
- QB Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
- RB Xazavian Valladay (Arizona)
- OL Steve Avila (TCU)
- DL Karl Brooks (Bowling Green)
- OT Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
Cincinnati Bengals
- WR Kahlef Hailassie (Western Kentucky)
- DL Tyler Lacy (OSU)
- QB Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)
- EDGE Nolan Smith (Georgia)
- OT Dawand Jones (Ohio State)
- DE BJ Thompson (Austin)
- RB Xazavian Valladay (Arizona State)
- CB Emmnuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
- CB DJ Ivey (Miami)
Cleveland Browns
- LB Trenton Simpson (Clemson)
- OT Dawand Jones (Ohio State)
- DL Gervon Dexter (Florida)
- DL Karl Brooks (Bowling Green)
- WR Tank Dell (Houston)
- QB Clayton Tune (Houston)
Dallas Cowboys
- WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)
- WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)
- WR Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee)
- LB Trenton Simpson (Clemson)
- DT Jaquelin Roy (LSU)
- RB Zach Evans (Mississippi)
- DL Tyler Lacy (OSU)
- OL Steve Avila (TCU)
- DB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
- OL Ilm Manning (University of Hawaii)
- OL Antonio Mafi (UCLA)
- TE Payne Durham (Purdue)
- S Tanner McCalister (Ohio State)
- QB Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
- WR Tank Dell (Houston)
- RB Kendre Miller (TCU)
- DE BJ Thompson (Stephen F. Austin)
- OLB Durrell Johnson (Liberty)
Denver Broncos
- OL Jordan Rhodes (Arkansas State)
- WR David Durden (West Florida)
- WR Trey Palmer (Nebraska)
- LB Ventrell Miller (Florida)
- OT Jake Witt (Northern Michigan)
- OL Jordan Rhodes (Arkansas State)
- WR David Durden (West Florida)
- CB/KR Isaiah Bolden (Jackson State)
Detroit Lions
- DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)
- OL Steve Avila (TCU)
- DB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
- TE Jamal Turner (Toledo)
- OL Antonio Mafi (UCLA)
- DL Karl Brooks (Bowling Green)
- RB Keaton Mitchell (ECU)
- S Brian Branch (Alabama)
- DE BJ Thompson (Austin)
- QB C.J. Stroud (OSC)
- OLB Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)
- CB Clark Phillips III (Utah)
Green Bay Packers
- OL Ilm Manning (Hawaii)
- S Jordan Howden (Minnesota)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia)
- LB Ventrell Miller (Florida)
- DL Karl Brooks (Bowling Green)
- TE Darnell Washington (Georgia)
- OLB Will McDonald IV (Iowa State)
- S Jammie Robinson (Florida State)
- RB Keaton Mitchell (ECU)
- TE Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)
Houston Texans
- QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)
- QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
- OLB Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech)
- CB Julius Brents (Kansas State)
- OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota)
- S Devon Matthews (Indiana)
- S Brian Branch (Alabama)
- WR Jayden Reed (Michigan)
- QB Bryce Young (Alabama)
Indianapolis Colts
- QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
- QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
- OL Ilm Manning (University of Hawaii)
- QB Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)
- OT Dawand Jones (Ohio State)
- LB Ventrell Miller (Florida)
- CB Starling Thomas V (UAB)
- DL Brodric Martin (Western Kentucky)
- WR TJ Luther (Gardner-Webb)
- QB C.J. Stroud (OSU)
- LB Kyle Soelle (Arizona State)
- QB Will Levis (Kentucky)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)
- DT Jaquelin Roy (LSU)
- DL Tyler Lacy (OSU)
- OLB Nolan Smith (Georgia)
- CB Sam Smith (South Carolina)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia)
- CB Clark Phillips III (Utah)
Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)
- WR Rashee Rice (SMU)
- WR Kahlef Hailassie (Western Kentucky)
- S Jerrick Reed Jr. (New Mexico)
- CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)
- DT Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin)
- DL Deslin Alexandre (Pitt)
- OL Cooper Hodges (Appalachian State)
- DE BJ Thompson (Austin)
- DL Desjuan Johnson (Toledo)
- LB Jeremy Banks (Tennessee)
- OT Darnell Wright (Tennessee)
- DT Brodric Martin (Western Kentucky)
- OG Anthony Bradford (LSU)
Las Vegas Raiders
- QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
- QB Will Levis (Kentucky)
- S Jordan Howden (Minnesota) - local visit
- QB Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)
- OT Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
- S Brian Branch (Alabama)
- QB CJ Stroud (Ohio State)
- OT Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
- CB Kelee Ringo (Georgia)
- WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)
- OLB Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech)
- CB Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)
- QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
- QB Bryce Young (Alabama)
Los Angeles Chargers
- WR Jordan Addison (USC) - local visit
- WR David Durden (West Florida)
- CB Starling Thomas V (UAB)
- DL Brodric Martin (Western Kentucky)
- RB Kendre Miller (TCU)
- LB Mohamoud Diabate (Utah)
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
- WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)
- WR Jordan Addison (USC)
- DB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
- S Jordan Howden (Minnesota)
- DL Karl Brooks (Bowling Green)
- CB Starling Thomas V (UAB)
- S Brian Branch (Alabama)
- RB DeWayne McBride (UAB)
- CB Terell Smith (Minnesota)
- OG Anthony Bradford (LSU)
New England Patriots
- WR Jordan Addison (USC)
- OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota)
- DB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
- CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)
- S Jammie Robinson (Florida State)
- WR TJ Luther (Gardner-Webb)
- DL Scott Matlock (Boise State)
- DL Zay Flowers (Boston College)
- OT Broderick Jones (Georgia)
- DL Junior Fehoko (San Diego State)
- OLB Nolan Smith (Georgia)
New Orleans Saints
- QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)
- QB Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)
- DL Karl Brooks (Bowling Green)
- OT Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
- RB Kendre Miller (TCU)
- RB DeWayne McBride (UAB)
- DE Myles Murphy (Clemson)
New York Giants
- QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
- WR Jordan Addison (USC)
- CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)
- WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)
- S Devon Matthews (Indiana)
- DL Gervon Dexter (Florida)
- WR Trey Palmer (Nebraska)
- RB Kendre Miller (TCU)
- WR Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee)
- WR Marvin Mims (Oklahoma)
New York Jets
- QB Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)
- WR Trey Palmer (Nebraska)
- LB Ventrell Miller (Florida)
- RB Keaton Mitchell (ECU)
- OT Broderick Jones (Georgia)
- LT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)
Philadelphia Eagles
- DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)
- CB Julius Brents (Kansas State)
- DT Jaquelin Roy (LSU)
- DB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
- OT Dawand Jones (Ohio State)
- DL Gervon Dexter (Florida)
- LT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)
- CB Kahlef Hailassie (Western Kentucky)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- CB Julius Brents (Kansas State)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
- OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota)
- OL Steve Avila (TCU)
- DB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
- OT Dawand Jones (Ohio State)
- DL Gervon Dexter (Florida)
- OL O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida)
- CB Kelee Ringo (Georgia)
San Francisco 49ers
- TE Jamal Turner (Toledo)
- K Christopher Dunn (N.C. State)
- S Ji'Ayir Brown (Penn State)
- OL Ilm Manning (University of Hawaii)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
- OL Antonio Mafi (UCLA) - will potentially count as a local visit
- S Jordan Howden (Minnesota)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia)
- WR Jayden Reed (Michigan State)
- DL Dante Stills (West Virginia)
Seattle Seahawks
- S Jerrick Reed Jr. (New Mexico)
- OT Dawand Jones (Ohio State)
- S Jammie Robinson (Florida State)
- DB Jordan Howden (Minnesota)
- OL Braeden Daniels (Utah)
- OL Jordan McFadden (Clemson)
- G Anthony Bradford (LSU)
- EDGE Byron Young (Tennessee)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
- WR Trey Palmer (Nebraska)
- DL Karl Brooks (Bowling Green)
- QB Will Levis (Kentucky)
- OLB Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State)
- RB Chase Brown (Illinois)
- S Sydney Brown (Illinois)
Tennessee Titans
- QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
- QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) - local visit
- DB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)
- S Devon Matthews (Indiana)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
- OL Steve Avila (TCU)
- LB Ventrell Miller (Florida)
- OT Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
- LB Mohamoud Diabate (Utah)
- DT Devonnsha Maxwell (UT-Chattanooga)
- WR Jalin Hyatt (East Carolina)
- WR Tank Dell (Houston)
- LT Broderick Jones (Georgia)
- QB Will Levis (Kentucky)
- CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)
- QB Will Levis (Kentucky)
- WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)