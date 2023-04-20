Texas running back Bijan Robinson is widely considered one of the top talents of the entire 2023 NFL Draft class. Some believe he could be one of the earliest RBs picked in years. Then again, Robinson hasn't necessarily garnered an abundance of pre-draft interest, telling the "Dan Patrick Show" Thursday that he's only visited two teams for official top 30 visits.

Those teams are the Buccaneers, who own the No. 19 overall pick, and the Eagles, who have both the No. 10 and No. 30 selections.

Plenty of other clubs have spoken with Robinson virtually, the prospect explained Thursday, but only Philadelphia and Tampa Bay have welcomed him to their respective facilities. Meanwhile, he confirmed, not a single team has informed him they'll pick him if he's still available when they're on the clock -- not even if it's the end of the first round.

The Buccaneers could use RB depth after releasing veteran Leonard Fournette this offseason, but they also added Chase Edmonds and just last year spent a third-round pick on Rachaad White. The Eagles, on the other hand, lost starter Miles Sanders via free agency but added former Seahawks standout Rashaad Penny and retained reserve Boston Scott. They also haven't used a first-round pick at the RB position since the 1980s.

"Why [should] I take you at No. 10?" Eagles general manager Howie Roseman asked Robinson during his visit to Philly, per ESPN, to which the Texas product responded: "You're not going to get a running back. You're going to get a difference-maker."

Roseman, for what it's worth, didn't rule out taking any position with one of his two Day 1 picks when asked about the possibility on Thursday, saying simply that the Eagles are after "unique" players with their top selections.