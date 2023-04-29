The NFL Draft is rolling along as we finally know where many of the top players are headed after all the many rumors and predictions.
The Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young with the first overall pick, after trading with the Chicago Bears, who then traded away the No. 9 pick to the Eagles. The Houston Texans took C.J. Stroud at No. 2, then pulled off a shocker, trading back up at No. 3 after a trade with the Cardinals. The Indianapolis Colts took Anthony Richardson at No. 4 and the Seattle Seahawks made a patented surprise move at No. 5.
Quarterback Will Levis dropped to the second round, where he was taken by the Tennessee Titans with the second pick of Day 2 at No. 33 overall.
Here is a look at each team's selections after the first three rounds:
Arizona Cardinals
- Round 1 (No. 6 from Rams through Lions): OT Paris Johnson Jr.
- Round 2 (No. 41 from Titans): EDGE BJ Ojulari
- Round 3 (No. 72 from Titans): CB Garrett Williams
- Round 3 (No. 94 from Eagles): WR Michael Wilson
- Round 4 (No. 122 from Dolphins):
- Round 5 (No. 139 from Broncos):
- Round 5 (No. 168):
- Round 6 (No. 180):
- Round 6 (No. 213):
Atlanta Falcons
- Round 1 (No. 8): RB Bijan Robinson
- Round 2 (No. 38 from Raiders through Colts): OT Matthew Bergeron
- Round 3 (No. 75): EDGE Zach Harrison
- Round 4 (No. 113):
- Round 7 (No. 224 from Raiders):
- Round 7 (No. 225):
Baltimore Ravens
- Round 1 (No. 22): WR Zay Flowers
- Round 3 (No. 86): LB Trenton Simpson
- Round 4 (No. 124):
- Round 5 (157):
- Round 6 (No. 199):
Buffalo Bills
- Round 1 (No. 25 from Giants through Jaguars): TE Dalton Kincaid
- Round 2 (No. 59): IOL O'Cyrus Torrence
- Round 3 (No. 91): LB Dorian Williams
- Round 5 (No. 137 from Cardinals):
- Round 6: (No. 205)
Carolina Panthers
- Round 1 (No. 1 from Bears): QB Bryce Young
- Round 2 (No. 39): WR Jonathan Mingo
- Round 3 (No. 80 from Pittsburgh): EDGE DJ Johnson
- Round 4 (No. 114):
- Round 5 (No. 145)
Chicago Bears
- Round 1 (No. 10 from Saints through Eagles): OT Darnell Wright
- Round 2 (No. 53 from Ravens): DL Gervon Dexter Sr.
- Round 2 (No. 56 from Jaguars): CB Tyrique Stevenson
- Round 3 (No. 64): DT Zacch Pickens
- Round 4 (No. 103):
- Round 4 (No. 133 from Eagles):
- Round 5 (No. 136):
- Round 5 (No. 148 from Patriots through Ravens):
- Round 7 (No. 218):
- Round 7 (No. 258):
Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 1 (No. 28): EDGE Myles Murphy
- Round 2 (No. 60): CB DJ Turner
- Round 3 (No. 95 from Chiefs): S Jordan Battle
- Round 4 (No. 131):
- Round 5 (No. 163):
- Round 6 (No. 206):
- Round 6 (No. 217 from Bengals):
- Round 7 (No. 246):
Cleveland Browns
- Round 3 (No. 74 from Jets): WR Cedric Tillman
- Round 3 (No. 98): DL Siaki Ika
- Round 4 (No. 111):
- Round 4 (No. 126):
- Round 5 (No. 140):
- Round 5 (No. 142):
- Round 6 (No. 190):
- Round 7 (No. 229):
Dallas Cowboys
- Round 1 (No. 26): DL Mazi Smith
- Round 2 (No. 58): TE Luke Schoonmaker
- Round 3 (No. 90): LB DeMarvion Overshown
- Round 4 (No. 129):
- Round 5 (No. 169):
- Round 6 (No. 212):
- Round 7 (No. 244):
Denver Broncos
- Round 2 (No. 63 from Lions): WR Marvin Mims
- Round 3 (No. 67 from Colts): LB Drew Sanders
- Round 3 (No. 83 from Seattle): CB Riley Moss
- Round 5 (No. 183):
- Round 6 (No. 195 from Steelers):
Detroit Lions
- Round 1 (No. 12 from Browns through Texans and Cardinals): RB Jahmyr Gibbs
- Round 1 (No. 18): LB Jack Campbell
- Round 2 (No. 34 from Cardinals): TE Sam LaPorta
- Round 2 (No. 45 from Packers): S Brian Branch
- Round 3 (No. 68 from Broncos: QB Hendon Hooker
- Round 3 (No. 96 from Cardinals): DT Brodric Martin
- Round 5 (No. 152):
- Round 7 (No. 249):
Green Bay Packers
- Round 1 (No. 13 from Jets): EDGE Lukas Van Ness
- Round 2 (No. 42 from Browns through Jets): TE Luke Musgrave
- Round 2 (No. 50 from Buccaneers): WR Jayden Reed
- Round 3 (No. 78): TE Tucker Kraft
- Round 4 (No. 116):
- Round 5 (No. 149):
- Round 5 (No. 159 from Jaguars):
- Round 6 (No. 179 from Texans):
- Round 6 (No. 207 from 49ers through Texans, Jets):
- Round 7 (No. 232):
- Round 7 (No. 235 from Lions):
- Round 7 (No. 242 from Jaguars):
- Round 7 (No. 256):
Houston Texans
- Round 1 (No. 2): QB C.J. Stroud
- Round 1 (No. 3 from Cardinals): EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
- Round 2 (No. 61 from Eagles) C Juice Scruggs
- Round 3 (No. 69 from Rams): WR Nathaniel Dell
- Round 4 (No. 104):
- Round 4 (No. 105 from Cardinals):
- Round 6 (No. 191 from Rams):
- Round 6 (No. 201 from Vikings):
- Round 6 (No. 203):
- Round 7 (No. 259):
Indianapolis Colts
- Round 1 (No. 4): QB Anthony Richardson
- Round 2 (No. 44 from Falcons): CB Julius Brents
- Round 3 (No. 79 from Commanders): WR Josh Downs
- Round 4 (No. 106):
- Round 4 (No. 110 from Titans):
- Round 5 (No. 138):
- Round 5 (No. 141 from Raiders):
- Round 5 (No. 162 from Bills):
- Round 5 (No. 176 from Cowboys):
- Round 7 (No. 221):
- Round 7 (No. 236 from Buccaneers):
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Round 1 (No. 27 from Bills): OT Anton Harrison
- Round 2 (No. 61 from Bears): TE Brenton Strange
- Round 3 (No. 88): RB Tank Bigsby
- Round 4 (No. 121 from Buccaneers):
- Round 4 (No. 127):
- Round 4 (No. 130 from Bills):
- Round 5 (No. 136 from Bears):
- Round 5 (No. 160 from Giants):
- Round 6 (No. 185 from Jets):
- Round 6 (No. 202):
- Round 6 (No. 208 from Eagles):
- Round 7 (No. 226 from Panthers):
- Round 7 (No. 240 from Ravens):
Kansas City Chiefs
- Round 1 (No. 31): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
- Round 2 (No. 55 from Vikings through Lions): WR Rashee White
- Round 3 (No. 92 from Bengals): OT Wanya Morris
- Round 4 (No. 134):
- Round 5 (No. 166):
- Round 6 (No. 178 from Bears through Dolphins):
- Round 6 (No. 194 from Lions):
- Round 7 (No. 250):
Las Vegas Raiders
- Round 1 (No. 7 overall): EDGE Tyree Wilson
- Round 2 (No. 35 from Colts): TE Michael Mayer
- Round 3 (No. 70): DL Byron Young
- Round 3 (No. 100 from Chiefs through Giants): WR Tre Tucker
- Round 4 (No. 109):
- Round 5 (No. 144 from Falcons):
- Round 5 (No. 174):
- Round 6 (No. 204 from Cowboys):
- Round 6 (No. 214):
- Round 7 (No. 220 from Cardinals):
- Round 7 (No. 231 from Patriots):
Los Angeles Chargers
- Round 1 (No. 21): WR Quentin Johnston
- Round 2 (No. 54): DL Tuli Tuipulotu
- Round 3 (No. 85): LB Daiyan Henley
- Round 4 (No. 125):
- Round 5 (No. 156):
- Round 6 (No. 200):
- Round 7 (No. 239):
Los Angeles Rams
- Round 2 (No. 36): IOL Steve Avila
- Round 3 (No. 77 from Patriots through Dolphins): LB Byron Young
- Round 3 (No. 89 from Giants): DL Kobie Turner
- Round 4 (No. 128 from Giants):
- Round 5 (No. 161 from Cowboys):
- Round 5 (No. 167):
- Round 5 (No. 171):
- Round 5 (No. 177):
- Round 6 (No. 182):
- Round 6 (No. 189 from Titans):
- Round 7 (No. 223):
- Round 7 (No. 234 from Steelers):
Miami Dolphins
- Round 2 (No. 51): CB Cam Smith
- Round 3 (No. 84): RB Devon Achane
- Round 6 (No. 197):
- Round 7 (No. 238):
Minnesota Vikings
- Round 1 (No. 23): WR Jordan Addison
- Round 3 (No. 102 from 49ers): CB Mekhi Blackmon
- Round 4 (No. 119 from Lions):
- Round 5 (No. 158):
- Round 5 (No. 164 from 49ers):
- Round 6 (No. 211):
- Round 7 (No. 222 from Broncos):
New England Patriots
- Round 1 (No. 17 from Steelers): CB Christian Gonzalez
- Round 2 (No. 46): EDGE Keion White
- Round 3 (No. 76 from Panthers): S Marte Mapu
- Round 4 (No. 107 from Rams):
- Round 4 (No. 117):
- Round 4 (No. 120 from Steelers):
- Round 4 (No. 135):
- Round 6 (No. 184 from Raiders):
- Round 6 (No. 187 from Panthers):
- Round 6 (No. 192):
- Round 6 (No. 210):
- Round 7 (No. 245):
New Orleans Saints
- Round 1 (No. 29 from 49ers through Dolphins): DL Bryan Bresee
- Round 2 (No. 40): EDGE Isaiah Foskey
- Round 3 (No. 71): RB Kendre Miller
- Round 4 (No. 115):
- Round 5 (No. 146):
- Round 5 (No. 165 from Eagles):
- Round 7 (No. 227):
- Round 7 (No. 257):
New York Giants
- Round 1 (No. 24 from Jaguars): CB Deonte Banks
- Round 2 (No. 57): IOL John Michael Schmitz
- Round 3 (No. 73 from Browns through Texans via Rams): WR Jalin Hyatt
- Round 5 (No. 172):
- Round 6 (No. 209 from Chiefs):
- Round 7 (No. 243):
- Round 7 (No. 254):
New York Jets
- Round 1 (No. 15 from Packers): EDGE Will McDonald IV
- Round 2 (No. 43): C Joe Tippmann
- Round 4 (No. 112):
- Round 5 (No. 143):
- Round 5 (No. 170 from Packers):
Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 1 (No. 9 from Panthers through Bears): DL Jalen Carter
- Round 1 (No. 30): LB Nolan Smith
- Round 3 (No. 65): OG Tyler Steen
- Round 3 (No. 66): S Sydney Brown
- Round 6 (No. 188 from Saints):
- Round 7 (No. 219 from Texans through Vikings):
- Round 7 (No. 230 from Jets)
- Round 7 (No. 248):
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 1 (No. 14 from Patriots): OT Broderick Jones
- Round 2 (No. 32 from Bears): CB Joey Porter Jr.
- Round 2 (No. 49): DL Keeanu Benton
- Round 3 (No. 93 from 49ers through Panthers): TE Darnell Washington
- Round 4 (No. 132 from 49ers):
- Round 7 (No. 241 from Vikings through Broncos):
- Round 7 (No. 251 from Rams):
San Francisco 49ers
- Round 3 (No. 87 from Vikings): CB Ji'Ayir Brown
- Round 3 (No. 99): K Jake Moody
- Round 3 (No. 101): TE Cameron Latu
- Round 5 (No. 155 from Dolphins):
- Round 5 (No. 173):
- Round 6 (No. 216):
- Round 7 (No. 247):
- Round 7 (No. 253):
- Round 7 (No. 255):
Seattle Seahawks
- Round 1 (No. 5 from Broncos): CB Devon Witherspoon
- Round 1 (No. 20): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Round 2 (No. 37 from Broncos): EDGE Derick Hall
- Round 2 (No. 52): RB Zach Charbonnet
- Round 4 (No. 108 from Broncos):
- Round 4 (No. 123):
- Round 5 (No. 151 from Steelers):
- Round 5 (No. 154):
- Round 6 (No. 198):
- Round 7 (No. 237):
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 1 (No. 19): DL Calijah Kancey
- Round 2 (No. 48 from Lions through Packers): OT Cody Mauch
- Round 3 (No. 82): EDGE YaYa Diaby
- Round 5 (No. 153):
- Round 5 (No. 175):
- Round 6 (No. 179 from Texans):
- Round 6 (No. 181 from Colts):
- Round 6 (No. 196):
- Round 7 (No. 252):
Tennessee Titans
- Round 1 (No. 11): OT Peter Skoronski
- Round 2 (No. 33 from Texans through Cardinals): QB Will Levis
- Round 5 (No. 147 from Lions): RB Tyjae Spears
- Round 6 (No. 186 from Falcons):
- Round 7 (No. 228):
Washington Commanders
- Round 1 (No. 16): CB Emmanuel Forbes
- Round 2 (No. 47): S Jartavius Martin
- Round 3 (No. 97): IOL Ricky Stromberg
- Round 4 (No. 118):
- Round 5 (No. 150):
- Round 6 (No. 193):
- Round 6 (No. 215):
- Round 7 (No. 233):