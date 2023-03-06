USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees had a tough NFL Combine, as the former Trojan tore his ACL during drills on Sunday. ESPN reports it was a clean tear. Now, he could potentially miss all of his rookie season.

While Vorhees suffered the significant knee injury on Sunday, he wasn't going to let that end his combine. On Monday, he incredibly completed the bench press portion. After approaching the bench on crutches, Vorhees laid down and put up 225 pounds 38 times with one healthy leg!

Check out his performance here:

Vorhees was CBS Sports' fourth-ranked interior offensive lineman, and 74th overall prospect in the 2023 class. After this injury, he's going to fall down draft boards -- but no one can question his toughness.

The 6-foot-6 Vorhees won the Morris Trophy this past season, which is awarded to the top offensive lineman in the Pac 12. He was also named an AP First Team All-American.