Tennessee's Hendon Hooker was seen as a top quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. In fact, some pundits had Hooker as their No. 3 signal-caller in this class, and he had an Over/Under draft position of 30.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook). Many mock drafters had Hooker going in the first round, but he fell to the third round, and was selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 68 overall.

The Lions traded up to grab Hooker over a couple of potential quarterback-needy teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, but why did Hooker fall so far? Hooker's stock appeared to be on the rise this month. Some mocks had him going as high as No. 11 overall to the Tennessee Titans, but the hometown Titans passed on him twice -- even selecting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis above him in the second round. Why did Hooker have to wait so long to hear his name called? Well, there are a couple of potential reasons.

Hooker is already 25 years old and coming off of an ACL tear. Now, his maturity did allow him to stand out in pre-draft interviews, but does he possess the kind of upside the other quarterbacks selected ahead of him do? As far as the ACL goes, Hooker revealed this week that he will be fully cleared to play by Sept. 1, but that apparently was not enough to boost his stock. He's still recovering, of course, and nothing is guaranteed at this juncture.

Maybe the No. 1 reason Hooker fell further than anticipated was the offense he dominated in. Josh Heupel employed one of the most lethal offensive attacks in college football last season. Tennessee averaged more yards per game than any team in the country (525.5), and scored more touchdowns than any team in the country (78). The Vols were even the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings at one point! The scheme was up-tempo, and relied on spacing and the speed of Vols playmakers like Biletnikoff winner Jalin Hyatt. This was not an offense where Hooker was under center, dropping back and rolling through full progressions across the field very often.

There are surely teams that have more concerns about how Hooker will transition to the next level than others, but Hooker's ability to buy into a system as a transfer and dominate should say something. The Vols went from 7-6 in 2021 to 11-2 in 2022 thanks to the play of Hooker.

For a prospect like Hooker, landing spot was always huge. The Lions are a solid team for this kind of quarterback. For one, Hooker is not expected to come in and start immediately with Jared Goff coming off of an impressive 2022 campaign. Additionally, this Lions offense was No. 4 in the league last year.

Detroit is a team on the rise. Can Goff get them where they want to go? We may find out in 2023. Otherwise, Hooker is a player to keep an eye on.