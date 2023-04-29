We've seen plenty of trades during the course of the first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft, so it was only right we started off the final day of the draft with a trade as well. Well actually, we started the day with THREE trades.

It started with the New Orleans Saints, as they traded with the Chicago Bears to move up to the first pick of the fourth round, according to ESPN. The Bears are giving up pick No. 103 for picks No. 115 and No. 165. The No. 165 overall pick is a fifth-rounder.

Not long after, the Las Vegas Raiders jumped to the second pick of the fourth round (No. 104) by trading their 109th and 174th picks to the Houston Texans for the right to move up, according to NFL Media. Las Vegas will also get back the 203rd pick.

We weren't done yet, as the Philadelphia Eagles swung a trade with the Texans, who were also sitting at No. 105, for a 2024 third-round pick, per NFL Media. Absolute madness.

To start off the day, the Saints took offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri out of Old Dominion. CBS Sports' pro comparison for him is Cole Strange, who was a surprise first-round pick last year. Saldiveri was a late-riser, and didn't allow a sack while playing right tackle in 2022. He's expected to move inside at the next level.

With the second pick of the fourth round, the Raiders grabbed a talented cornerback out of Maryland in Jakorian Bennett. He recorded a 4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which was the third-fastest time among cornerbacks. He recorded 39 total tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 12 games played last season.

To finish off what was a wild beginning to a wild day, the Eagles selected yet another Georgia defender in defensive back Kelee Ringo. He was once seen as a first-round pick, and may be a steal at this spot in the draft. He possesses good size and speed, and of course was a member of arguably the greatest defense in college football history. Philly selected Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter and pass-rusher Nolan Smith in the first round this year, and of course selected Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean last year.

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso gave all three picks an "A-" grade. Picks well spent (and traded) to start off Day 3 of the draft.