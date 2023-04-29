The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft brought several surprises: the Lions taking running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Texans making back-to-back picks in the top three, and every team passing on Will Levis. But if Round 1 was all about shock and awe, then Friday night was punctuated by a slew of value picks. From a big-name cornerback coming off the board at the top of Round 2 to a certain NFC North team hopping into the quarterback mix in Round 3, here's a look at some of the best steals of Day 2:

Steelers draft CB Joey Porter Jr.

Some would've argued Porter deserved to be the third corner off the board in this class, offering elite size (6-3, 193) and technique as a potential top-15 pick. Instead, Pittsburgh welcomed him at No. 32 overall to start the second round, allowing him to follow in the footsteps of his father as the latest big name with a prominent familial connection to the NFL. The fact he'll get to learn and possibly start alongside Patrick Peterson is a plus.

Lions draft S Brian Branch

Speaking of Steelers defensive backs, Branch had drawn some Minkah Fitzpatrick comparisons for his range and versatility coming out of Alabama. But he slid all the way to No. 45 overall, where the Lions made up for a bizarre first round by adding even more fuel to an increasingly spicy secondary. He won't be pressured to make an instant impact with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley all aboard, but talk about solid long-term insurance.

Patriots draft DL Keion White

The cameras didn't do White any favors after his selection, appearing to show a prospect dejected by either his slide to the second round or his entry to a Bill Belichick-led team, but that doesn't change the fact New England got a potential multi-position difference-maker at No. 46 overall. After stopping the slide of Oregon cover man Christian Gonzalez in the first, the Pats got themselves a big edge piece whose size should help him slide around their hybrid 3-4 front.

Giants draft OL John Michael Schmitz

You can't go wrong beefing up the trenches, and you definitely can't go wrong spending a late second (No. 57) on a technically sound center who's even drawn some Creed Humphrey comparisons. Schmitz is leaner (6-4, 301) but solid in all aspects up front, and he already projects as an instant upgrade as a starting center for a surprise playoff contender. And if you don't love the idea of using a premium pick on a center, just know Schmitz has the goods to transition to guard as well.

Lions draft QB Hendon Hooker

Maybe the best potential value of the entire crop here, Hooker was graded by plenty as a first-round talent with second-round circumstances, coming off an ACL tear and entering as an older rookie at 25. And yet he lasted all the way until No. 68 overall in the third, when the Lions stopped his slide by moving up to get a potential Jared Goff successor. It's a low-risk, high-reward bet for a team ready to compete now; Hooker doesn't have to rush to be ready, but he's got the solid, if unspectacular, skill set to give Detroit an upgraded short- and long-term insurance plan under center.

Honorable mentions

The Panthers found themselves a solid possession target for new QB Bryce Young by landing WR Jonathan Mingo at No. 39 overall. The Cardinals may have gotten new coach Jonathan Gannon a new version of Haason Reddick by snagging rush linebacker BJ Ojulari at No. 41. The Jets wisely invested in Aaron Rodgers protection by adding OL Joe Tippman at No. 43. Even after trading for Elijah Moore, the Browns added to their WR corps by securing the physical Cedric Tillman Jr. at No. 74 in the third round. The Colts took their own turn at WR at No. 79, betting on the explosive Josh Downs as a potential Parris Campbell replacement alongside Michael Pittman Jr. The Steelers, meanwhile, halted the dramatic slide of Georgia TE Darnell Washington at No. 93, which is a fine spot to take a bet on a big, bruising piece for an old-school, run-first attack.