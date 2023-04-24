When the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, there's a good chance that Bryce Young is going to be the first name you hear and that's because he's widely expected to go to the Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick.

The reason Young is expected to be the first player off the board is because he's arguably the most well-rounded quarterback in this year's draft: He's smart, he's accurate, he has great instincts, he plays well under pressure and he can improvise if he's forced to leave the pocket.

On the other hand, there is one major flaw in Young's game: He can't slide.

During a recent interview with Pro Football Talk, the former Alabama quarterback admitted that he doesn't really "know how" to pull off a clean baseball slide.

"I think one thing just in general I can get better at for sure is just learning how to baseball slide," Young said. "Because, full transparency, I don't know how to cleanly, efficiently do that. Like, I always kind of just got down."

At a hair over five-foot-10, Young is set to tie Kyler Murray as the shortest QB to ever be drafted in the first-round in the Super Bowl era. Due to his stature, Young knows that he's going to have to do his best to avoid taking big hits, which is why he plans on learning how to slide as soon as possible.

"I've never really played baseball, so I knew eventually it was going to be a day where I need to learn how to baseball slide," Young said. "I think now is a great time to attack that, so I think that's something I'm definitely going to learn how to do."

Young will likely want to get this figured out quickly and that's because his body isn't exactly built to take a pounding from defensive players who, in some cases, will have more than 100 pounds on him. Most smaller quarterbacks understand the importance of sliding, which might help explain why Murray and Russell Wilson are considered two of the best sliding quarterbacks in the league.

Wilson has talked about the importance of sliding before and he said that he does it to "protect the team."

"What that means is that you have to not get these horrendous hits that guys get," Wilson said in 2021, via ESPN.com. "Sliding is a critical part of protecting the ball, protecting the team and playing winning football."

When it comes to sliding, Wilson is one of the best because he had a lot experience doing it while playing baseball. Not only did Wilson play college baseball, but he's also visited the spring training homes of the Yankees, Rangers, and Rockies, who all have owned his baseball rights at some point.

As for Young, the one upside for him is that not being able to slide shouldn't have any immediate impact on whether he becomes a successful quarterback. In 2020, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft was Joe Burrow, and like Young, Burrow couldn't figure out how to slide.

During his rookie year, NFL Films shared a somewhat hilarious video of Burrow attempting to slide. The slide was so bad that a referee told him that he needed to do a better job of getting down.

"Yea, I'm still learning how to do that," Burrow responded.

When you aren't comfortable sliding, you end up taking big hits and Burrow has taken plenty of those during his three-year career, including a huge hit that came in 2021 against the Packers.

That hit was so painful that Aaron Rodgers literally went on the radio the following week to give Burrow a piece of advice.

"Slide. You're too damn talented," Aaron Rodgers said. "You've got so much in front of you to accomplish in this league."

Although Burrow has been extremely successful in his three seasons -- with two AFC title trips and a Super Bowl appearance under his belt -- he's still taking big hits. Eventually, those hits start to wear on you and there's no one who knows that more than Andrew Luck, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2012.

Through the first four seasons of his career, Luck mostly refused to slide, and due to that fact, he kept taking big hits. It became such an issue for the Colts that owner Jim Irsay actually considered bringing in a baseball coach in 2016 to help his QB learn how to slide.

"One thing we did talk about internally was to make sure he does have the slide down," Irsay said seven years ago, via ESPN.com. "If we have to bring in a baseball player or baseball coach to talk about sliding ... Russell Wilson is a baseball player, and when he slides, he does it so naturally. Andrew's struggled a little bit more, but I think that's just his competitive nature saying, 'Do I shut it down or get those two extra yards?' His competitive nature just gets to him. But he has to stay healthy. That's part of his legacy. You can't be a great player in this league if you don't stay healthy."

Luck never really took a liking to sliding and the huge hits continued to pile up. In 2019, Luck shockingly announced his retirement and a big reason he decided to call it quits was due to all the injuries he had suffered during his seven seasons in the NFL.

On Young's end, what this all means for him is that if he wants to have a long career in the NFL, it's going to be in his best interests to figure out how to slide.