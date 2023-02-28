The NFL franchise tag deadline is just under a week away, giving teams time to decide if they want to retain a player and prevent him from hitting the open market. Each team can designate one player with the franchise or transition tag, guaranteeing them a premium salary for their position -- and more time to work out a potential long-term deal with the player. That player has until July 15 to work out a long term extension with the team -- or they can sign the tag and play the 2023 season under that salary.

How many players will receive the franchise tag in the coming days? Here's a rundown of all the players that are getting tagged prior to the March 7 deadline.

How do the tags work?

Franchise tags are essentially one-year contract offers that come in two forms: exclusive and non-exclusive.

restrict negotiating rights to the tagging team and pay out an average of the top five salaries at the player's position in the current year, or 120% of the player's previous year's salary, whichever is greater. Non-exclusive tags , which are more common, pay out an average of the top five tag amounts at the player's position from the previous five years (applied to the current cap), or 120% of the player's previous year's salary, whichever is greater. Players who receive this tag can negotiate with other teams, but the tagging team has the right to match any offer -- and would also receive two first-round draft picks in the event the player signs elsewhere.

2023 franchise tag rundown

In an expected move, the Commanders made sure Payne didn't hit the free agent market by placing the franchise tag on him -- the first player to receive the franchise tag this offseason. Payne is the first Washington player to receive the tag since Brandon Scherff in 2021 and the seventh in team history to be tagged.

Payne didn't make the Pro Bowl despite notching a career-high 11.5 sacks this year, along with 49 pressures and 20 quarterback hits (9.6% pressure rate). He's expected to make $18.937 million in 2023.