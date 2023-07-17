The NFL franchise tag deadline came and went earlier this offseason and the league saw a total of six players get hit with the tag. Since then, we have seen a few of those players -- including quarterback Lamar Jackson -- sign long-term extensions with their teams to remain in town not just for the 2023 season but beyond as well. Then, there are other situations -- particularly in various backfields across the league -- where players are simply playing on the one-year tender unless they can come to an agreement before the July 17 deadline.

Here's a rundown of everyone who had the franchise tag placed on them and the situation that unfolded since then.

2023 franchise tag rundown

Ravens tag Lamar Jackson (agreed to contract extension)

Baltimore placed the non-exclusive tag on Jackson -- allowing him to negotiate with other teams, which did put a Ravens exit in play especially after the former league MVP requested a trade. However, cooler heads prevailed and the Ravens agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract with Jackson, which made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

The Ravens are 45-16 in Jackson's 61 starts since he entered the league in 2018. They average 28.0 points per game when Jackson is on the field compared to 20.0 when Jackson misses games. Jackson is one of six players in NFL history to reach 100-plus passing touchdowns and 4,000-plus rushing yards in a career, and the fastest to reach the mark by 31 games. The Ravens are averaging 184.8 rushing yards per game with Jackson as a starter in his career -- the most by any starting quarterback since the 1970 merger.

The Giants were able to reach a long-term deal with Daniel Jones, allowing them to place the franchise tag on Barkley for the 2023 season. Barkley would make $10.091 million fully guaranteed this season under the tag, but the star back has yet to sign his tender. The two sides have continued to negotiate a potential long-term extension, but nothing has come about leading into the July 17 deadline (4 p.m. ET). If Barkley cannot secure an extension, there have been reports that note his availability for Week 1 could be in "serious question." Barkley set a career high in rushing yards (1,312) in a Pro Bowl season.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 295 Yds 1312 TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

The Cowboys placed their franchise tag on the running back, which will pay him $10.09 million for the 2023 season. The two sides are not expected to reach an agreement on an extension prior to the July 17 deadline. Pollard could be looking to have a full season as the lead back in Dallas before attempting to lock down an extension, while the Cowboys may want a breather after just getting out from under Ezekiel Elliott's monster contract earlier this offseason, so this path does make sense for both sides.

Tony Pollard DAL • RB • #20 Att 193 Yds 1007 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

The 25-year-old recorded a career-high 1,378 scrimmage yards with nine touchdowns on the ground and 12 in total touchdowns. His first 1,000 rushing yards season also ended with his first Pro Bowl selection.

The Raiders tagged Jacobs back in March, paying the back $10.091 million for the 2023 season. However, this situation has soured since and Jacobs has not signed his tender in a similar fashion to Barkley. Jacobs did not partake in the offseason program and will reportedly not show up to training camp unless he comes to an agreement on an extension. If no long-term deal comes about, it will be interesting to see if the Jacobs looks for a change of scenery outside of Las Vegas.

Jacobs had a career year in the final year of his rookie contract with the Raiders, as he was the first player in franchise history to win rushing the title since Marcus Allen in 1985.

Josh Jacobs LV • RB • #8 Att 340 Yds 1653 TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

Jacobs led the league with 1,653 rushing yards, and his 2,053 total yards from scrimmage also led the league. He has three 1,000-yard campaigns in his four seasons. in the NFL and was a First Team All-Pro selection.

Commanders tag Daron Payne (agreed to contract extension)

Payne was the first player to receive the franchise tag this offseason, but that maneuver by Washington was merely a placeholder. The two sides have since agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract with a $28 million signing bonus and up to $60 million in total guarantees. Payne was projected to make roughly $18.9 million fully guaranteed on the tag.

Payne didn't make the Pro Bowl despite notching a career-high 11.5 sacks this year, along with 49 pressures and 20 quarterback hits (9.6% pressure rate).

Jaguars tag Evan Engram (agreed to contract extension)

The Jaguars tagged Evan Engram before the deadline, but it came almost in lockstep with reporting that the two sides were going to work on a long-term extension. They've since completed that extension as Engram agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million contract with Jacksonville that includes $24 million fully guaranteed. The tight end would have made $11.345 million in 2023 under the tag.

Evan Engram JAC • TE • #17 TAR 98 REC 73 REC YDs 766 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Engram had a career year in Jacksonville, arguably the greatest season for a tight end in Jaguars franchise history. He finished with a career-high 73 catches for 766 yards, both franchise records for Jaguars tight ends in a season.

How do the tags work?