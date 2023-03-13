The 49ers are keeping one of their own pending free agents from hitting the open market ahead of the official start of free agency. San Francisco has re-signed former Pro Bowl safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year deal, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

Signed by the 49ers last offsesaon, Gipson proved to be an integral part of a solid 49ers defense. He had five interceptions (his highest total since 2014) while starting in each of the 49ers' 17 regular season games. His presence helped the 49ers' defense finish first in the NFL in points allowed.

A former undrafted rookie, Gipson has enjoyed a long and fruitful career. An 11-year veteran, Gipson has 32 career interceptions, three interception returns for scores and 65 career passes defensed during his time with the Browns, Jaguars, Texans, Bears and 49ers. He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2014 with the Browns after picking off six passes and leading the NFL with 158 interception return yards.

While Gipson is re-signed, the 49ers have several other starters who are slated to hit the open market. That list of players includes quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward, defensive end Samson Ebukam, right tackle Mike McGlinchey and center Jake Brendel.