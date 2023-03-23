We are two weeks through NFL free agency, and it's been a wild ride so far. Some teams like the New York Giants and Denver Broncos opened up their pocketbooks for some big-time signings and extensions, while other teams like the Los Angeles Rams have been more interested in selling off assets.

Now that we are entering the second/third wave of free agency, this is a good time to reset and examine who still has large amounts of money available, and who has spent the most in free agency.

Here is each team's cap situation as of Thursday, March 23.

All salary cap and spending info comes from Over The Cap.

Team Cap space 1. Bears $38,454,518 2. Panthers $29,001,680 3. Lions $26,148,354 4. Cardinals $25,056,888 5. Packers $23,492,269 6. Texans $22,110,417 7. Falcons $21,754,760 8. Colts $20,343,924 9. Bengals $17,036,885 10. Saints $16,405,476 11. Chargers $16,106,709 12. Steelers $13,952,485 13. Eagles $13,925,510 14. Cowboys $13,688,291 15. Patriots $12,313,399 16. Seahawks $12,078,554 17. Rams $11,569,513 18. Jets $10,386,570 19. Jaguars $10,302,027 20. Bills $9,801,293 21. Browns $9,675,516 22. Raiders $8,723,455 23. Titans $8,288,769 24. Broncos $7,452,851 25. Chiefs $7,418,862 26. Ravens $7,012,768 27. 49ers $6,401,691 28. Dolphins $4,050,559 29. Giants $3,732,171 30. Commanders $2,955,885 31. Buccaneers $1,721,291 32. Vikings $1,107,477

The Bears started off free agency with the most available cap space, and two weeks in, they still remain on top. That's not for a lack of moves either, as they signed linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, offensive guard Nate Davis, running back D'Onta Foreman and tight end Robert Tonyan. Splashy signings to go along with underrated ones. GM Ryan Poles has done a great job setting the Bears up for success moving forward.

The Panthers being at No. 2 is fairly interesting. They've made some big signings such as wide receiver Adam Thielen, running back Miles Sanders and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, but more could be on the way. Maybe D.J. Chark?

As for the teams struggling with their cap situation, the Vikings had to work hard to cut salaries before the new league year, and currently have just over $1.1M available. The Buccaneers were in a similar spot as well. They have $1.7M available.

Now, let's check out the teams that have spent the MOST money in free agency.

Team Money spent 1. Giants $239,115,000 2. Broncos $237,967,500 3. Saints $219,310,000 4. Falcons $200,985,000 5. Bears $162,817,500 6. Commanders $156,887,500 7. Seahawks $155,880,000 8. Raiders $154,277,500 9. Panthers $145,217,500 10. 49ers $125,710,000 11. Browns $125,180,000 12. Lions $105,962,500 13. Chiefs $103,827,500 14. Bengals $103,529,500 15. Patriots $97,300,000 16. Vikings $93,905,000 17. Steelers $81,750,000 18. Texans $80,625,000 19. Jets $73,610,000 20. Colts $73,122,500 21. Titans $67,077,500 22. Eagles $59,935,000 23. Buccaneers $59,632,500 24. Bills $58,855,000 25. Dolphins $52,572,500 26. Chargers $44,050,000 27. Cardinals $40,486,250 28. Cowboys $32,782,500 29. Jaguars $25,855,000 30. Ravens $13,407,500 31. Packers $8,505,000 32. Rams $4,750,000

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are building off their impressive 2022 campaign in free agency. The main reason they are No. 1 on most dollars spent is because of Daniel Jones' four-year, $160 million extension. In terms of players signed, his contract is the biggest of the offseason as of now, with Derek Carr of the Saints coming in behind him.

Sean Payton and the Broncos have been busy as well. Denver inked former 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million deal, former Ravens guard Ben Powers to a four-year, $51.5 million deal and former Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen to a three-year, $47.75 million deal. Those are some big contracts, but the Broncos needed to make some upgrades -- especially when it came to the offensive line.

As for the teams that haven't spent much money, the Packers and Rams have yet to reach double digits when it comes to millions spent. Los Angeles hasn't inked an outside free agent yet, while Green Bay is prepping for the beginning of the Jordan Love era.