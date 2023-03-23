We are two weeks through NFL free agency, and it's been a wild ride so far. Some teams like the New York Giants and Denver Broncos opened up their pocketbooks for some big-time signings and extensions, while other teams like the Los Angeles Rams have been more interested in selling off assets.
Now that we are entering the second/third wave of free agency, this is a good time to reset and examine who still has large amounts of money available, and who has spent the most in free agency.
Here is each team's cap situation as of Thursday, March 23.
All salary cap and spending info comes from Over The Cap.
|Team
|Cap space
1. Bears
$38,454,518
2. Panthers
$29,001,680
3. Lions
$26,148,354
4. Cardinals
$25,056,888
5. Packers
$23,492,269
6. Texans
$22,110,417
7. Falcons
$21,754,760
8. Colts
$20,343,924
9. Bengals
$17,036,885
10. Saints
$16,405,476
11. Chargers
$16,106,709
12. Steelers
$13,952,485
13. Eagles
$13,925,510
14. Cowboys
$13,688,291
15. Patriots
$12,313,399
16. Seahawks
$12,078,554
17. Rams
$11,569,513
18. Jets
$10,386,570
19. Jaguars
$10,302,027
20. Bills
$9,801,293
21. Browns
$9,675,516
22. Raiders
$8,723,455
23. Titans
$8,288,769
24. Broncos
$7,452,851
25. Chiefs
$7,418,862
26. Ravens
$7,012,768
27. 49ers
$6,401,691
28. Dolphins
$4,050,559
29. Giants
$3,732,171
30. Commanders
$2,955,885
31. Buccaneers
$1,721,291
32. Vikings
$1,107,477
The Bears started off free agency with the most available cap space, and two weeks in, they still remain on top. That's not for a lack of moves either, as they signed linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, offensive guard Nate Davis, running back D'Onta Foreman and tight end Robert Tonyan. Splashy signings to go along with underrated ones. GM Ryan Poles has done a great job setting the Bears up for success moving forward.
The Panthers being at No. 2 is fairly interesting. They've made some big signings such as wide receiver Adam Thielen, running back Miles Sanders and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, but more could be on the way. Maybe D.J. Chark?
As for the teams struggling with their cap situation, the Vikings had to work hard to cut salaries before the new league year, and currently have just over $1.1M available. The Buccaneers were in a similar spot as well. They have $1.7M available.
Now, let's check out the teams that have spent the MOST money in free agency.
|Team
|Money spent
1. Giants
$239,115,000
2. Broncos
$237,967,500
3. Saints
$219,310,000
4. Falcons
$200,985,000
5. Bears
$162,817,500
6. Commanders
$156,887,500
7. Seahawks
$155,880,000
8. Raiders
$154,277,500
9. Panthers
$145,217,500
10. 49ers
$125,710,000
11. Browns
$125,180,000
12. Lions
$105,962,500
13. Chiefs
$103,827,500
14. Bengals
$103,529,500
15. Patriots
$97,300,000
16. Vikings
$93,905,000
17. Steelers
$81,750,000
18. Texans
$80,625,000
19. Jets
$73,610,000
20. Colts
$73,122,500
21. Titans
$67,077,500
22. Eagles
$59,935,000
23. Buccaneers
$59,632,500
24. Bills
$58,855,000
25. Dolphins
$52,572,500
26. Chargers
$44,050,000
27. Cardinals
$40,486,250
28. Cowboys
$32,782,500
29. Jaguars
$25,855,000
30. Ravens
$13,407,500
31. Packers
$8,505,000
32. Rams
$4,750,000
Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are building off their impressive 2022 campaign in free agency. The main reason they are No. 1 on most dollars spent is because of Daniel Jones' four-year, $160 million extension. In terms of players signed, his contract is the biggest of the offseason as of now, with Derek Carr of the Saints coming in behind him.
Sean Payton and the Broncos have been busy as well. Denver inked former 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million deal, former Ravens guard Ben Powers to a four-year, $51.5 million deal and former Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen to a three-year, $47.75 million deal. Those are some big contracts, but the Broncos needed to make some upgrades -- especially when it came to the offensive line.
As for the teams that haven't spent much money, the Packers and Rams have yet to reach double digits when it comes to millions spent. Los Angeles hasn't inked an outside free agent yet, while Green Bay is prepping for the beginning of the Jordan Love era.