The Chicago Bears lost running back David Montgomery to the rival Detroit Lions in free agency, but Thursday, they picked up someone who can help make up some of his production on the ground. Per ESPN, the Bears have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with former Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman.

Foreman is coming off of a career year, in which he rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He helped Carolina pick up the slack following the Christian McCaffrey trade, and was someone who turned into a key player for the Panthers offense.

In reality, Foreman has impressed over his last two NFL seasons. He emerged as the Tennessee Titans' lead back in 2021 after Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury. Foreman rushed for 566 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played, and helped Tennessee secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC without its best player.

D'Onta Foreman CAR • RB • #33 Att 203 Yds 914 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Foreman was originally a third-round pick of the Houston Texans back in 2017 out of Texas. A torn Achilles in his rookie season derailed his time in Houston, however, and he was waived prior to the 2019 season. He was claimed off of waivers by the Indianapolis Colts that year, but another injury forced him to miss the entire season.

Foreman joins quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver D.J. Moore as the other Panthers who have joined the Bears this offseason. Just 26-years-old, Foreman has plenty of tread left on the tires if he can remain healthy. With Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert and now Foreman, Chicago could again boast one of the most effective rushing attacks in the NFL.