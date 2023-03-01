NFL free agency is right around the corner, and every team will be looking to upgrade their rosters. Free agency isn't as important as the NFL Draft, but buying a star can help teams get over the edge. Remember last year when the Jacksonville Jaguars went on a spending spree? Zay Jones, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram certainly worked out for head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. Who will be the team that shells out millions and millions of dollars this offseason?

There are plenty of big names out there searching for new deals, and plenty of interested teams looking to make that key addition that gets them into the playoffs or even the Super Bowl. Below, we will examine the best free agents at each position, and a few potential landing spots that make sense for them.

Top Quarterback

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

Landing spots: Ravens, Falcons, Raiders

Near the end of the regular season, I published a "bold predictions" offseason post, and one of those bold predictions was for things to get messy with Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. I think that's exactly what's happening. Ultimately, I believe Jackson will receive the franchise tag and play for Baltimore in 2023, but as we know, lightning strikes are more predictable than the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons appear to be a favorite to land Jackson, and for good reason. Not only do they need a quarterback, but they have plenty of available cap space. They're also in a different conference than the Ravens and have a star tight end in Kyle Pitts, who could truly be unlocked and evolve into the player we all thought he would be coming out of the University of Florida. As for the Las Vegas Raiders, they have a new-ish head coach and are looking for a new quarterback. If I'm him, I'm swinging for the fences. The leash is short, and you reside in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Sean Payton. Jackson playing with Darren Waller and Davante Adams would be fun to watch.

Top running back

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 295 Yds 1312 TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Landing spots: Giants, Bills, Dolphins

Like Lamar, I think Barkley probably plays for his 2022 team in 2023. Still, it's fun to speculate. I listed the Buffalo Bills as a team that should target Barkley if he hits the open market. Why? Buffalo already has one of the most dominant offenses in the NFL. With a legitimate running back and rushing attack the Bills should have the best offense in the NFL. As for the Miami Dolphins, you have to remember that Mike McDaniel made his name scheming for the run in San Francisco. The Dolphins attempted to go running back by committee this past season, and finished with the eighth-worst rushing offense in the league. Grabbing a star back would make the Fins so much better, and also take pressure off Tua Tagovailoa as well.

Top wide receiver

Jakobi Meyers NE • WR • #16 TAR 96 REC 67 REC YDs 804 REC TD 6 FL 2 View Profile

Landing spots: Packers, Giants, Texans

Is Meyers the best available free agent wideout over players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Odell Beckham Jr.? He may just be. Sure, Bill Belichick is a legendary coach, but that New England Patriots offense was not good last season. Meyers caught 67 passes for 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 2022. I think he could be ready to take off, and a change of scenery would be good for him. With the Green Bay Packers, Meyers would make an immediate impact for Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love. The same can be said for the New York Giants, who are looking to revamp their wide receiving corps. I think a team like the Houston Texans would chase Meyers as well -- a young player who may not come too expensive, and could continue to grow alongside a young talent like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.

Top tight end

Dalton Schultz DAL • TE • #86 TAR 89 REC 57 REC YDs 577 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Landing spots: Panthers, Colts, Commanders

Schultz is the top tight end looking for a new contract this offseason, and many are expecting the 26-year-old to get paid. The Carolina Panthers are a team that could be looking for a new tight end. The quarterback position is more important, but that new quarterback will need a versatile yet reliable security blanket that makes the offense better as a whole. Frank Reich is an offensive-minded head coach. He will want to add a new, young weapon. Speaking of Reich, his former team could be interested in adding a tight end as well. Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods are fun players, but Schultz would be an automatic upgrade in Indianapolis. I also threw in the Washington Commanders as a potential landing spot. I understand Dallas Cowboys fans wouldn't be excited about that, but Washington could be eyeing a new TE1, and another weapon who Eric Bieniemy can utilize.

Top offensive tackle

Landing spots: Chiefs, Jets, Bears

There was a point last offseason where it looked like Brown was done with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ultimately he played on the franchise tag, and won a Super Bowl ring because of it. I would re-sign with the Chiefs and help establish a dynasty behind Patrick Mahomes' talent, even if I don't reset the market at my respective position. If Brown is done in Kansas City, I feel like the New York Jets would be a great landing spot. The Jets as a franchise are on the right track, but they just need a quarterback and protection for said quarterack. Signing a franchise left tackle would go a long way for New York. The Chicago Bears have the most cap space for free agency, and could use some dollars on the top left tackle if he gets there. Justin Fields needs better protection, and while I don't want to totally ignore the fact that Braxton Jones was rather impressive as a rookie, Brown is an obvious upgrade Chicago can afford.

Top interior lineman

Landing spots: Rams, Broncos, Colts

Seumalo is one of the best guards available in this free agency class, and one reason why is that he has experience playing on both the left and right sides. The Los Angeles Rams' offensive line struggled mightily in 2022, so the versatile Seumalo would be a natural fit. The Denver Broncos also need to upgrade the offensive line if they want to get the most out of Russell Wilson. Again, Seumalo's versatility would have really helped Denver in 2022, and Dalton Risner could be on the way out. The Indianapolis Colts just hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and he could bring Seumalo in to play right guard. That's a position Indy has struggled to lock down.

Top defensive end

Landing spots: Chiefs, Bears, Ravens

Believe it or not, Davenport is Pete Prisco's No. 6 best free agent this offseason! He recorded just half a sack in 15 games played last year, but his 19 percent pass-rush win rate over the past three seasons ranks 14th, per Pro Football Focus, and his 14.2 percent pressure rate ranks 17th among pass rushers. The Chiefs are a landing spot for Davenport as he could be a Frank Clark replacement. You have to throw the Bears in there as well, since they need pass-rush help and have the money to compete with anyone. Finally, I think the Ravens would be a fascinating landing spot for Davenport. Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Houston are free agents. Davenport could be a replacement for them.

Top defensive tackle

Landing spots: Seahawks, Cardinals, Falcons

"Gravedigger" was a big reason for Philly's success in 2022, as he racked up 11 sacks and 60 combined tackles. Hargrave is also one of the interior defensive linemen who can rush the passer, and he's going to be in high demand this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks was a team I picked out for him earlier this offseason as he would be a great addition to what was the third-worst run defense in the league last year. Jonathan Gannon could make it a point to bring Hargrave with him to Arizona. The Cardinals certainly could use his presence on the defensive line as they begin this rebuild. Maybe the Falcons aren't the most attractive free-agent destination, but they have the second-most cap space in the NFL, and could use an interior star that also can pass-rush.

Top linebacker

Landing spots: Commanders, Broncos, Texans

Edmunds is a player who can make some nice money for himself on the open market this offseason. The Commanders have been searching for a true middle linebacker for a couple years now, and instead of moving Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis around, how about Ron Rivera goes out and signs a proven MLB? The same goes for the Broncos, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell were tackling monsters, but Edmunds would be an immediate upgrade. Additionally, the Texans could be looking for a new defensive leader as this team embarks on a rebuild. I bet DeMeco Ryans would love having Edmunds in the middle of his defense.

Top cornerback

Landing spots: Vikings, Lions, Patriots

James Bradberry is a pretty good cornerback as well, but the 26-year-old Dean may be the most popular one on the market. The Minnesota Vikings pass defense ranked second-worst in the league last year. There's no doubt they need to add to the secondary -- especially with Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan and Kris Boyd being free agents. The Detroit Lions are another team I would watch here. Detroit is on the right track, but it needs help on defense. A legitimate starting cornerback who thrives in man coverage would fit really well in the Motor City. The Patriots could be another team that chases Dean. Jonathan Jones is turning 30 years old and looking for a new deal. Getting younger at a premier position is a smart move.

Top safety

Landing spots: 49ers, Cowboys, Dolphins

The veteran Poyer was truly the secret sauce to Buffalo's defense. He missed four games last season. Do you know what Buffalo's record was in those four contests? 1-3. The San Francisco 49ers could be parting ways with Jimmie Ward, Emmanuel Moseley and Tashaun Gipson. They need some reinforcements in the secondary, and Poyer feels like a perfect fit given his experience and desire to chase a ring.

We also have the Cowboys and Dolphins as two fits for Poyer. When recently discussing where he would like to play, money appeared to be a factor for Poyer. He wants to live in a place with no state income tax, so Texas and Florida would both work. Maybe joining the rival Dolphins feels far-fetched to some, but go check out what Poyer said on his podcast.