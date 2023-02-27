Safety Jordan Poyer joined the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and has played his best ball the past two seasons, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. The 31-year-old is a pending free agent, however, and has interest in possibly changing area codes.

When discussing where he would like to play, money was a major factor for Poyer. Last year, he made $5.6 million, but was open about how he felt on the taxes that were taken from that number.

"A lot of people ask me, 'Oh, if it wasn't Buffalo, where would you go?' I kind of ponder the question every once in a while," Poyer said on "The Jordan Poyer Show" podcast, via SI.com. "I would love to go to a state that doesn't take half my money. It's crazy to me how taxes work. Some people will say, 'You're already making X amount of money.' Taxes play a big part in all of our lives."

In 2022, New York had the highest tax burden in the country at 12.75 percent, according to CNBC. Poyer made more in 2022 than he did with his 2019, 2020 and 2021 salaries combined, and the impact of the taxes was clearly felt by the safety.

If he wants a place without state income tax, there are multiple locations with no income tax and an NFL team that could be options. Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington all meet the criteria.

Poyer added more items on his wish list: "If it wasn't Buffalo, it'd be nice to see the sun," something Buffalo is not known for, especially during football season. Florida, the Sunshine State, would meet all his criteria and joining the Miami Dolphins could be a good option, but Poyer knows the decision is not all his.

"I don't know. I don't know what's going to happen," Poyer said on his next move. "I'd be happy to have an opportunity to play anywhere. I've been playing 10 years. I know how to play this game. I know how to prepare for this game. This offseason already has started off great, getting my body right. I feel really good right now. And I'm excited about the next opportunity. I don't know how it's going to play out or how it's going to work out. What's going to make sense is going to make sense."

Wherever he lands, it is clear Poyer wants to continue his career next season.

"For right now, I definitely want to keep playing," he said. "I'm excited. I'm going to enjoy this process. Not really sure what to expect. I do know I'm a ball player, so whatever team does get J-Po, I believe they're going to be better. So I'm excited for what's to come. If that's Buffalo, I've been out there six years and know what to do. If not, that's just part of the business."

Poyer has been a free agent before, but with more to show for himself after his success in Buffalo, he will be more sought and have more to bring to the table this time around.