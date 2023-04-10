The Buffalo Bills are keeping a familiar face on their defense for the 2023 season. Buffalo is re-signing veteran defensive end Shaq Lawson to a one-year deal, according to NFL Media. This marks the second straight offseason where Lawson has signed a one-year deal with the Bills, who initially acquired him with the 19th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Lawson, 28, spent his first four seasons in Buffalo before he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Dolphins in March of 2020. Nearly a year after signing with Miami, the Dolphins sent Lawson and a 2021 sixth-round pick to Houston in exchange for a 2021 seven-round pick and former Pro Bowl linebacker Benardrick McKinney. Lawson was released by the Texans just before the end of the 2021 season.

After two seasons away from Buffalo, Lawson signed a one-year deal with the club last March. A part-time starter last season, Lawson tallied 3.5 sacks, 31 tackles (six for loss) and a forced fumble while helping Buffalo win its third consecutive AFC East division title.

Buffalo has been one of the busiest teams in the NFL since the start of free agency. The Bills have signed a slew of players that includes the re-signing of defenders Jordan Poyer, Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis and Tyler Matakevich, and offensive guard David Quessenberry. They also signed several outside free agents, including safety Taylor Rapp, running back Damien Harris and wideout Trent Sherfield.

The Bills are currently armed with six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft that includes the 27th overall pick. Linebacker and receiver are two of the positions many experts feel the Bills will choose to address with their first-round pick.