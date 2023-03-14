The Cleveland Browns are signing Minnesota Vikings free agent defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, according to NFL Media. It is a four-year deal worth $57 million, including $27.5 million in guaranteed money.

Tomlinson, 29, was a second-round selection, No. 55 overall, of the New York Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with New York before signing a two-year deal with Minnesota. Over the past two seasons, he has amassed 81 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. During that time, he has missed five games. In 2022, he had a 77.1 PFF grade, which ranked No. 14 among interior defenders.

Cleveland also agreed to terms with Texans edge rusher Obo Okoronkwo and re-signed center Ethan Pocic on Monday. The team has added an interior defender in the first four rounds (Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliott) in three consecutive years, but none have established a starting role. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has some talent to work with along the defensive line.

