Just over two calendar years after celebrating a Super Bowl championship as Tom Brady's blind-side blocker, Donovan Smith is out as the Buccaneers' left tackle. Tampa Bay released the veteran offensive lineman on Tuesday, per ESPN and NFL Media, clearing at least $9.95 million in salary cap space ahead of 2023 NFL free agency.

Smith, 29, had been the Bucs' starting left tackle for the last eight seasons. A second-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2015, his release could save Tampa Bay up to $15M, if he's designated as a post-June 1 cut. He had been identified as a logical cap casualty, with the Bucs looking to free up money ahead of free agency's official start on March 15.

Smith was durable for much of his time in Tampa, missing just six games in eight seasons -- four of which came in 2022 alone. He appeared to settle in as a Pro Bowl-caliber lineman during Brady's first two years on the team, keeping the quarterback upright for some of the most productive seasons of his own career. But penalties were a consistent issue for Smith throughout last season, when he also attributed his struggles to undisclosed "personal" concerns.

The veteran lineman would've been due $17.9M in 2023, had the Bucs not released him. Now, it's possible Tampa Bay will explore moving Pro Bowl right tackle Tristan Wirfs to Smith's left tackle position.