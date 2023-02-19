Orlando Brown Jr. was a big reason for the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration this past week. But the star left tackle is still without a long-term contract in Kansas City. And that may be the case for the foreseeable future. With less than a month until the start of 2023 free agency, the Chiefs are expected to use the franchise tag on Brown for a second straight offseason, per The Athletic.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Brown is technically the Chiefs' top internal free agent, as Nate Taylor noted this week, but all indications are that he'll "never reach the open market." Brown earned a fully guaranteed $16.7 million under the tag in 2022. A second straight tag would boost those earnings by 120 percent, meaning he'd be due just under $20M in 2023.

The Chiefs offered Brown a six-year, $139M extension prior to the 2022 season, per ESPN, which would've made the former Ravens standout the NFL's highest-paid left tackle. But the two sides have failed to strike a long-term agreement ever since Kansas City acquired the veteran in 2021 as part of a blockbuster swap of six different draft picks.

The 49ers' Trent Williams is currently the highest-paid at the position, earning an average of $23.01M annually. The Packers' David Bakhtiari ($23M) is the only other tackle -- left or right -- to earn at least $23M per year. It stands to reason Brown, 26, will once again look to clearly reset the market on a potential long-term deal, especially after earning his first Super Bowl ring.

Teams can begin applying the tag starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, through March 7. Should tagged players sign their tenders, they have until July 15 to reach a contract extension, or else they're required to play the season under the one-year deal.

"I kind of stay out of that world (of contract situations)," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Brown and fellow lineman Andrew Wylie, per ProFootballTalk, "but I think both guys are very well-liked here and I'm sure that (general manager) Brett (Veach) will surely make a strong attempt at keeping them here. But we'll see how that goes."