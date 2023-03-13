The Chiefs did not retain Orlando Brown Jr. ahead of 2023 NFL free agency, but that doesn't mean they aren't spending big on the offensive line this offseason. On the first day of the legal tampering period Monday, Kansas City agreed to terms on a four-year, $80 million deal for former Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

All but $20M of the lucrative contract is fully guaranteed, Taylor's agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, told ESPN. The deal brings one of the consensus top free agents of the entire 2023 veteran class to Kansas City. Ranked No. 8 in Pete Prisco's top 100 free agent rankings, the 25-year-old Taylor is coming off a career year as one of Trevor Lawrence's sturdiest blockers in Jacksonville.

Taylor's reported $20M per-year average makes him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL, though Jones reports that the ex-Jaguars standout is on track to move to left tackle starting this year. K.C.'s incumbent right tackle, Andrew Wylie, is a current free agent, along with Brown, who played the 2022 season under the franchise tag. Wylie reportedly agreed to terms with the Commanders on Monday afternoon, while Brown is likely seeking an excess of $20M per year elsewhere.

Taylor was originally drafted No. 35 overall by the Jaguars in 2019. He's started 66 games in four NFL seasons coming out of Florida, making every possible start since his leap from the college ranks.