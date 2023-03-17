Things calmed down a bit on Day 4 of NFL free agency. We saw a bevy of already-reported moves become official, but big names weren't flying off the board like earlier in the week. Darius Slayton re-upped with the New York Giants, and the Chicago Bears made a couple of sneaky signings with tight end Robert Tonyan and running back D'Onta Foreman. Foreman is the third former Panther to join the Bears this offseason!

There's plenty of action still to be had when it comes to free agency. Who won and who lost around the NFL on Thursday? Let's take a look.

The NFL world thought Slay was moving on from the Eagles after three successful seasons. But Howie Roseman broke down the door in the eleventh hour. After a weird Wednesday night full of cryptic tweets and reports, Slay agreed to a two-year extension on Thursday. He reportedly gets a three-year, $42 million deal that includes $23 million fully guaranteed. Slay is happy, the Eagles are happy and the defense retains its top two cornerbacks after inking James Bradberry to a three-year contract earlier in the week.

CJGJ is CBS Sports NFL Senior Writer Pete Prisco's No. 18 free agent in this class -- and many probably would rank him higher. He's coming off of a career year with the Eagles after being traded from the New Orleans Saints, recording 67 combined tackles, eight passes defensed and six interceptions -- which was tied for the league high. He accomplished all this in just 12 games played!

Spotrac's market value tool projects Gardner-Johnson will sign a five-year $66,658,780 contract which carries an AAV of $13.3 million. However, maybe the market isn't as sweet. Thursday afternoon, he tweeted then deleted, "The disrespect is real!"

The Eagles have already lost several starters on defense, but also retained a couple of important ones such as Fletcher Cox, Bradberry and Slay. There's no doubt Philly would like to keep Gardner-Johnson, but you have to wonder how possible that is. You also have to wonder how much money CJGJ will get.

Thursday didn't seem like a great day for him, but maybe this weekend will bring forth good news.

Winner: Giants

Parris Campbell IND • WR • #1 TAR 91 REC 63 REC YDs 623 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

In every free agency class, there are a few under-the-radar names that many believe will garner significant interest on the open market. One of those players to some was former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell. While the former second-round pick out of Ohio State has struggled with injuries throughout his first few NFL seasons, he rebounded in 2022 by finally playing in all 17 games and putting up a career stat line of 63 catches, 623 yards and three touchdowns. The Giants grabbed him on Thursday to boost their wide receiving corps.

NFL Media reports that Campbell received a $1.5 million signing bonus, and his $1.4 million base salary is fully guaranteed. He'll get a $100k workout bonus and $100k for each game active (up to $1.7 million in total). Campbell also has incentives that reach up to $1.9 million. This could be a sneaky good signing. Other fanbases wanted this guy.

After this development, the Giants brought back Darius Slayton on a two-year deal with a max value of $16.5 million. He was New York's leading receiver last year, and someone Daniel Jones wanted to keep in the fold.

Loser: NFL free agency

While the NFL usually dominates headlines year-round, Thursday was not the case. Thursday was about BRACKETS. It started at noon. Maryland overcame an absurdly slow start to edge West Virginia in a thriller, No. 4 seed Virginia fell to No. 13 seed Furman on a last-second three-pointer and No. 2 Arizona was upset by No. 15 Princeton in a game that busted plenty of brackets -- March Madness lived up to its billing. There were close games all day, and Friday promises to feature more of the same. Sorry, NFL. You're going to need Tom Brady to come out of retirement again to steal the spotlight.

Desmond Ridder ATL • QB • #4 CMP% 63.5 YDs 708 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 6.16 View Profile

The Atlanta Falcons indicated last week they weren't interested in pursuing Lamar Jackson, and they followed that up this week by signing former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The fan favorite has started 25 career regular-season games, but he said on Thursday he's in Atlanta to be, "the best backup I can be to Desmond," per The Athletic. If there was any question about it, Ridder should be the Falcons starter in 2023.