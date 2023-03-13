Jason Kelce isn't ready to walk away from the NFL just yet.

The Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center announced on social media he'll be returning to the Eagles for another season, ending conversations on retirement (which Kelce has flirted with over the past several years).

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year," Kelce said on Twitter. "Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't f---ing done yet!"

Kelce, 35, has five first-team All-Pro selections at center, all of which have came in the past six years. The elder Kelce brother is one of just eight centers to earn five First Team All-Pro selections, and the previous seven each have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kelce is one of five players in Eagles history to earn at least First Team All-Pro honors five times. Chuck Bednarik, Reggie White, Pete Pihos and Steve Van Buren are the others.

Kelce allowed zero sacks on 619 pass block snaps and his 1.3% pressure rate allowed was the third lowest in the NFL (minimum 500 pass block snaps). The Eagles will have at least four of their offensive linemen intact from next season with Kelce's return.