Like pedals falling off a rose, the Eagles' NFC championship roster began to wither away during the NFL's legal tampering period. As expected, the Eagles lost several key players who signed lucrative contracts with other teams.

As of this writing, the Eagles saw defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, offensive tackle Andre Dillard, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White and free safety Marcus Epps all move on for greener pastures. Hargrave, Edwards and Epps were each starters on the Eagles' defense last season. Dillard was a backup who made nine starts in 43 games with the Eagles. White was a spot starter on last year's team.

The carnage continued on Wednesday as news broke that the team was cutting ties with Darius Slay after the two sides could not agree on a new contract. The Eagles are releasing the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback after they could not find a trade partner once negotiations broke down.

The Eagles have also parted ways with running back Miles Sanders, who bid adieu to Philadelphia via social media on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers, who recently acquired the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, are planning to sign Sanders.

Hargrave agreed to a four-year, $84 million deal with the 49ers, who fell to the Eagles in last year's NFC Championship Game. A 2021 Pro Bowler, Hargrave tallied a career-high 11 sacks for the Eagles last season. The Eagles may be slated to also lose fellow defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, who is a free agent.

Edwards, a starter on the Eagles' defense the previous three seasons, agreed to a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears that is worth $19.25 million with $12 million guaranteed. A tackling machine, Edwards had 159 stops for the Eagles last season after posting 130 tackles in 2021.

Epps, who logged more snaps than any other Eagles defensive player last season, reportedly agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. In his third full season in Philadelphia, Epps set career highs with six pass breakups and 94 tackles.

Dillard is signing a three-year, $29 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. The 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Dillard will get the chance to compete for a starting job in Nashville.

White became the fifth Eagles player to leave in free agency after he reportedly is signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

While those losses hurt, the Eagles' offseason has had some positive news. Jason Kelce, the team's future Hall of Fame center, announced that he is returning for a 13th season. Fellow longtime Eagle Brandon Graham is staying in town after he signed a one-year, $6 million deal. Philadelphia made its own splash Tuesday when it reportedly came to terms with former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, who averaged 5.7 yards-per-carry during his time in Seattle.

The Eagles have several free agents who have yet to sign with another team. That list includes right guard Isaac Seumalo, running backs Sanders and Boston Scott, defensive tackles Cox and Ndamukong Suh, defensive end Robert Quinn, and defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry.