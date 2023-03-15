Last offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles released star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox before re-signing him to a one-year, $14 million deal just two days later. This time around, a release won't be necessary. On Wednesday, Cox and the Eagles reached a one-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN.

The Eagles reportedly got a hometown discount from a franchise legend, as Adam Schefter reports that Cox turned down more lucrative offers to remain in Philly. The 32-year-old defensive tackle played in all 17 games in 2022, and recorded 43 combined tackles, 14 QB hits and seven sacks.

Cox was the 76th-best free agent this offseason, according to CBS Sports NFL Senior Writer Pete Prisco. The star run-stuffer has been with the Eagles his entire career, as he was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. Cox is a Super Bowl champion, a four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler. He also ranks No. 5 in franchise history in sacks (65).

The Eagles have lost important defensive players like Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Marcus Epps, Darius Slay and Kyzir White this offseason, but have been able to retain a couple of key leaders such as James Bradberry and Cox.