The Atlanta Falcons and offensive guard Chris Lindstrom have agreed to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. The deal will pay him $105 million, according to ESPN, making him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman. Lindstrom was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2022, in addition to being named a second-team All Pro.

Lindstrom has started all 55 games played since being taken with the No. 14 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Boston College product was the highest-graded offensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus, last season with a 95.0 grade. The 26-year-old sits atop the average annual value list for an interior offensive lineman by surpassing the Colts' Quenton Nelson in average annual value ($21 million).

The contract extension leaves right tackle Kaleb McGary as the only starting offensive lineman vulnerable to leave this offseason. McGary is considered one of the best free agent offensive tackles.

The deal comes shortly after it was revealed that Atlanta was acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from New England via trade.

After going 7-10 last season, the team will pick No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Quarterback, offensive tackle and the defensive front seven are positions the team should look to address in Arthur Smith's third season as head coach.