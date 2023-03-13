Jessie Bates III played the 2022 NFL season under the franchise tag. Now, the star Bengals safety is cashing in for the long haul ... in Atlanta. The Pro Bowl defender agreed Monday to a four-year contract with the Falcons, as CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. His new deal, which can become official Wednesday, is worth just over $64 million, per ESPN.

Bates' contract will pay out $23M in the first year, ESPN reports, and averages $16.005M per season, which will make the 26-year-old safety the fourth-highest-paid player at his position. Bates earned $12.9M under the tag in 2022. He and the Bengals often spoke publicly about their desire to remain partnered for years to come, but repeatedly failed to reach a long-term extension.

Bates is now slated to open 2023 as a centerpiece of Atlanta's restocked defense. The Falcons also agreed to terms with former Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata on a three-year, $35M deal on Monday.

A second-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Bates has been one of the steadiest defensive playmakers since his NFL career began. He logged at least three interceptions in each of his first three seasons, drawing an All-Pro nod in 2020 with a personal-best 15 pass deflections. He was also a pivotal leader for Cincinnati during the team's Super Bowl bid the following year.