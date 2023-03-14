After eight seasons in Minnesota Eric Kendricks will continue his NFL career in Hollywood. The Vikings' former All-Pro linebacker announced via social media that he will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers. The move comes a week after the Vikings released him in a cost-cutting move.

The 45th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Kendricks made 113 regular-season starts in Minnesota, as well as six in the postseason. He has 919 career tackles (54 for loss), nine interceptions, 15 sacks, 51 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

A tackling machine, Kendricks has recorded at least 108 tackles seven consecutive seasons. Last season, Kendricks made 137 tackles while helping the Vikings capture the NFC North division crown.

One of the key members of the 2017 Vikings team that reached the NFC title game, Kendricks was tabbed as an All-Pro two years later after recording 110 tackles and setting career season highs in pass breakups (12) and forced fumbles (2).

Kendricks will join a Chargers team that made the playoffs last season after going 10-7 during the regular season. Last season, the Chargers' defense finished 21st in the NFL in scoring, seventh in pass defense, last in average yards-per-carry allowed, 17th in third down efficiency and 11th in red zone efficiency. The unit features two reigning Pro Bowlers in Khalil Mack and Derwin James along with four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa.