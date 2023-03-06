Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said last month that things were "looking very good" when it came to a potential contract extension. One day before the franchise tag deadline, the Seahawks have reportedly locked down their starting quarterback.

Smith and the Seahawks reached a three-year, $105 million extension, per NFL Media, and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. It was known both sides had mutual interest entering the offseason, and Seattle did not wait to get a deal done. Smith's new AAV of $35 million is tied for 10th among NFL quarterbacks, per Over The Cap.

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 69.8 YDs 4282 TD 30 INT 11 YD/Att 7.49 View Profile

Smith completed 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022. The former backup went 9-8 as the starter, took the Seahawks to the playoffs, earned his first career Pro Bowl bid and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

This is a developing story.