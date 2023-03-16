The New York Giants secured Daniel Jones with a multiyear contract extension and have since scoured the NFL for pass-catching talent to put around him. The latest is former Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell, who the team is signing to a one-year deal, NFL Media reported Thursday.

As it relates to the financial terms, NFL Media adds that Campbell gets a $1.5 million signing bonus and his $1.4 million base salary is fully guaranteed. He'll get a $100k workout bonus and $100k for each game active (up to $1.7 million in total). Campbell also has incentives that reach up to $1.9 million.

If he catches four touchdowns, he'll earn $200k, and if he catches six and then eight touchdowns, he'll make another $200k at each level. The same figures account for reception thresholds of 55, 65, and 75. The same goes for receiving yards at 700, 800, and 900. He also will get $100k for leading the team in any of those three receiving categories.

Campbell entered the league as a second-round draft choice of the Colts in 2019 out of Ohio State and has played the first four years of his career in Indy. Injuries have been a big story for the 25-year-old thus far and only played a total of 15 games through his first three seasons. However, Campbell did enjoy his healthiest and, naturally, most productive season in the NFL in 2022. He started in 16 of his 17 games played and notched career-highs across the board.

Parris Campbell IND • WR • #1 TAR 91 REC 63 REC YDs 623 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

At his best, he's a hyper-athletic wide receiver who has elite speed that should be able to create separation. At the NFL Scouting Combine in 2019, Campbell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, which was tied for the third fastest out of his class.

Campbell joins a Giants wide receiver room that includes 2022 second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, and Isaiah Hodgins. New York also pulled off a trade this week that landed them star tight end Darren Waller, who'll certainly factor into the target share for Jones in Brian Daboll's offense in 2023.