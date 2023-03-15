We're now into the third day of NFL's legal tampering period, which ironically coincides with the start of the new league year and the official start of the free-agent signing period. Strange, I know. And we're getting plenty of trades!

As teams have been filling holes on their respective rosters, those moves have an impact on the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are the Day 2 and 3 signings that could impact a team's strategy on draft night.

It only took a fifth-round selection for the Cowboys to pry Gilmore from Indianapolis. Now 32, Gilmore is past his prime, yet the former Defensive Player of the Year is fresh off a strong season with the Colts in 2022 when he intercepted two passes and had 11 pass breakups in 16 games.

With Anthony Brown a free agent and plenty of uncertainty elsewhere at boundary corner opposite Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys were thought to be in the cornerback market in Round 1 of the draft but this mega swap likely takes them out of the running there at No. 26 overall.

This was a savvy move by GM Tom Telesco, filling a clear hole on the roster with an established, reliable veteran who can cover.

The draft spin here -- the Chargers could still pick someone like hybrid linebacker Trenton Simpson at No. 21 overall to generate a mentor-mentee situation on defense with Kendricks, a former UCLA star. However, this signing gives the Chargers more wiggle room positionally with their first-round selection.

The free-agent wide-receiver market was not nearly as active nor lucrative as many expected, and Meyers is getting right around $11 million APY with $21 million guaranteed. My first reaction to this deal was -- ummm, who do the Patriots have at receiver? Sure, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne are there, both big-body types who flashed at times last season, but Meyers was clearly the best, most consistent wideout on the team, and now he's in Las Vegas with Josh McDaniels.

This move should push receiver to the forefront (even more) for the Patriots, holders of the No. 14 overall pick. If not there, Round 2, the position needs to be addressed unless a monster trade occurs or New England signs Odell Beckham Jr.

What does this mean for the No. 1 overall pick? Yes, Carolina is still picking a quarterback there. Does it indicate Frank Reich and Co. would be content with a more project-y type in the draft because of a willingness to start Dalton Week 1? Hmmm. I will say, regardless of where your team is in the rebuilding process, the "start Dalton" idea in the Year 2023 is not ideal. I would not recommend.

However, it does indicate the new coaching staff in Carolina, which is loaded with experience, could be more accepting of a Dalton as the bridge philosophy with someone, like, Anthony Richardson waiting in the wings?

Ahhh, a New England reunion for Nick Caserio and Mason, together again, this time in Houston. Tampa Bay moved a fifth-round pick to land one of Tom Brady's most trusted blockers last offseason, and at 29 years old, the former Georgia Tech guard was rock solid all season. After going with Kenyon Green in Round 1 last year, the Texans can focus on receiving weapons for whichever of the top quarterbacks the team selects at No. 2 overall.

As for the Buccaneers -- help is needed up front on offense. I don't care who's playing quarterback. Gone are two established veterans -- Donovan Smith and now Mason -- and whether it's Kyle Trask or newly signed Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay's vaunted front that was integral to the club's Super Bowl title run needs to be reconstructed. One of the top prospects in this class comes into focus at No. 19 overall for GM Jason Licht. If not there, the Buccaneers have to address the tackle and now guard spots sooner rather than later in the draft.

At No. 25 overall in the draft, the Giants are in prime territory to pick one of the top tight ends in this refreshingly loaded tight end class. Unlikely now, after the Joe Schoen-led G-Men traded a third-round pick (the one they got in the Kadarius Toney trade) for the Raiders' 30-year-old, seam-stretching tight end.

This can turn New York's attention to the receiver spot, interior offensive line, or even possibly the defensive side of the ball in Round 1. At the very least, it simply significantly decreases the likelihood -- to almost zero -- that the Giants go tight end in the first round. It also demonstrates how serious the Giants are about adding weapons for Daniel Jones. That'll likely continue in free agency and early-ish in the draft.

