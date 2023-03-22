Following Devin McCourty's retirement, the New England Patriots wanted to make sure that they didn't lose their other starting quarterback this offseason. After releasing him last week, the Patriots will retain cornerback Jalen Mills after the two sides agreed on a restructured, one-year deal that will pay him $6.1 million. Mills' agents confirmed the transaction on Wednesday (h/t ESPN).

A former seventh-round pick, Mills spent the first five years of his career in Philadelphia. He recorded a career-high three interceptions in 2017 while helping the Eagles defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Mills signed a four-year, $24 million deal with the Eagles during the 2021 offseason. He helped the Patriots make the playoffs during his first season in New England. Mills had two interceptions and five passes defensed despite last season despite missing seven games with an injury.

Mills joins a lengthy list of Patriots players who have re-signed with New England this offseason. That list also includes fellow defenders Mack Wilson, Jabrill Peppers, Raekwon McMillan, Jonathan Jones, Daniel Ekuale, Cody Davis and Carl Davis. The Patriots also re-signed longtime special teams standout Matthew Slater, the team's longest-tenured player after joining New England back in 2008.