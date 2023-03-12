The New York Jets continue to find themselves after re-signing one of their top free agents. The Jets have signed linebacker Quincy Williams to a three-year, $18 million deal that could reach up to $21 million with incentives, according to NFL Media.

Williams has been a highly productive member of the Jets' defense after signing with New York just before the start of the 2021 season. The younger brother of Jets Pro Bowl defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, Quincy set career highs with 110 tackles, three forced fumbles and two sacks during his first season with the Jets. The former Jaguar had 106 tackles and three sacks last season while helping the Jets boast the NFL's fourth best scoring defense.

"He's having a really nice year and he's only getting better," Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Williams during the 2022 season, via the team's website. "He's got a long way to go in terms of not only just the physical part, which we all see, it's the mental part, not only from a playbook standpoint, but he is stacking up great days and remaining consistent day in and day out. He's trending in the right direction and we're excited."

The Jets have been one of the NFL's busiest teams over the past week. They recently waived receiver/returner Braxton Berrios and freed up more cap space by restructuring the contracts of guard Laken Tomlinson, cornerback D.J. Reed and tight end C.J. Uzomah.

New York is in the running to land four-time league MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Jets brass met with him last week. It will ultimately come down to whether or not Rodgers wants to continue playing and wants to do so away from Green Bay.