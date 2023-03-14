The New York Jets are reportedly chasing one of the top receivers on the open market as they are actively working to reach an agreement on a new contract with Green Bay Packers wideout Allen Lazard, according to ESPN. Adam Schefter points out that Lazard has another suitor, but reuniting with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is on the table.

The unavoidable connection people will make with this report is, of course, New York's continued recruitment of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It appears the four-time NFL MVP has narrowed his options to three possibilities: returning to the Packers, ordering a trade to the Jets or hanging up the cleats for good. As ESPN points out, during their five seasons together with the Packers, Lazard caught 168 passes for 2,216 yards and 19 touchdowns from Rodgers.

On Monday, Trey Wingo reported that Rodgers to the Jets was done. However, multiple reports refuted this. The Jets remain cautiously optimistic as they await word on Rodgers' decision, per Schefter.

Lazard originally joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2018. However, he did not make the final roster, and signed with the Packers practice squad. Lazard played in all 16 games in his second NFL season, and caught 35 passes for 477 yards and three touchdowns. From there, his role in the offense continued to grow. In 2022, Lazard caught a career-high 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns.

Allen Lazard GB • WR • #13 TAR 100 REC 60 REC YDs 788 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

At wide receiver, the Jets currently have reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Malik Taylor, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, Corey Davis, Irvin Charles and Braxton Berrios on roster.