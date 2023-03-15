jimmyg.jpg
The 2023 NFL free agency period has been littered with big-name moves at every position. Before the official start of the new league year, more than a half-dozen veteran quarterbacks had already come to terms with new teams for potential starting jobs, and that was even before MVPs like Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson finalized 2023 plans. If you're struggling to keep up with all the activity, or just want a handy way to compare deals across the NFL, below you'll find an updated rundown of the most notable contracts and trade acquisitions at each position:

QB

PlayerPrevious TeamNew TeamTermsPer Year

Derek Carr

Raiders

Saints

4 years, $150M

$37.5M

Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers

Raiders

3 years, $72.75M

$24.25M
Taylor HeinickeCommandersFalcons2 years, $14M
$7M
Andy DaltonSaintsPanthers2 years, $10M$5M
Jarrett StidhamRaidersBroncos2 years, $10M$5M
Sam DarnoldPanthers49ers1 year, $4.5M$4.5M
Mike WhiteJetsDolphins2 years, $8M$4M
Case KeenumBillsTexans2 years, $6.25M$3.125M

RB

PlayerPrevious TeamNew TeamTermsPer Year

David Montgomery

Bears

Lions

3 years, $18M

$6M

Samaje Perine

Bengals

Broncos

2 years, $7.5M

$3.75M

Jeff Wilson

Dolphins

Dolphins

2 years, $6M

$3M

Raheem Mostert

Dolphins

Dolphins

2 years, $5.6M

$2.8M

Travis HomerSeahawksBears2 years, $4.5M$2.25M
Mike BooneBroncosTexans2 years, $3.1M$1.5M
Matt BreidaGiantsGiants1 year, $1.4M$1.4M
Rashaad PennySeahawksEagles1 year, $1.35M$1.35M

WR

PlayerPrevious TeamNew TeamTermsPer Year
D.J. MoorePanthersBearsacquired via trade$20.6M

Allen Lazard

Packers

Jets

4 years, $44M

$11M

Jakobi Meyers

Patriots

Raiders

3 years, $33M

$11M

Robert Woods

Titans

Texans

2 years, $15.25M

$7.625M

Noah Brown

Cowboys

Texans

1 year, $2.6M

$2.6M

TE

PlayerPrevious TeamCurrent TeamTermsPer Year

Josh Oliver

Ravens

Vikings

3 years, $21M

$7M

Chris Manhertz

Jaguars

Broncos

2 years, $6M

$3M

OL

PlayerPrevious TeamNew TeamTermsPer Year

OT Jawaan Taylor

Jaguars

Chiefs

4 years, $80M

$20M

OT Mike McGlinchey

49ers

Broncos

5 years, $87.5M

$17.5M

C Jason Kelce

Eagles

Eagles

1 year, $14.25M

$14.25M

OG Ben Powers

Ravens

Broncos

4 years, $51.5M

$12.875M

OT Kaleb McGaryFalconsFalcons3 years, $34.5M$11.5M
OG Nate DavisTitansBears3 years, $30M$10M
OT Andre DillardEaglesTitans3 years, $29M$9.66M
OT Andrew WylieChiefsCommanders3 years, $24M$8M
C Connor McGovernCowboysBills3 years, $22.35M$7.45M
OT Trey PipkinsChargersChargers3 years, $21.75M$7.25M
C Bradley BozemanPanthersPanthers3 years, $18M$6M
OG Nick GatesGiantsCommanders3 years, $16.5M$5.5M
C Garrett BradburyVikingsVikings3 years, $15.75M$5M

DL

PlayerPrevious TeamNew TeamTermsPer Year

Javon Hargrave

Eagles

49ers

4 years, $84M

$21M

Dre'Mont Jones

Broncos

Seahawks

3 years, $51.5M

$17.2M

Zach Allen

Cardinals

Broncos

3 years, $47.75M

$15.9M

Dalvin Tomlinson

Vikings

Browns

4 years, $57M

$14.25M

Larry Ogunjobi

Steelers

Steelers

3 years, $28.75M

$9.5M

DeMarcus WalkerTitans
Bears3 years, $21M$7M
Jarran ReedPackersSeahawks2 years, $10.8M$5.4M

DE/OLB

PlayerPrevious TeamNew TeamTermsPer Year

Marcus Davenport

Saints

Vikings

1 year, $13M

$13M

Charles Omenihu

49ers

Chiefs

2 years, $20M

$10M

Samson Ebukam

49ers

Colts

3 years, $24M

$8M

Arden Key

Jaguars

Titans

3 years, $21M

$7M

Ogbo OkoronkwoTexansBrowns3 years, $19M$6.3M

LB

PlayerPrevious TeamNew TeamTermsPer Year
Tremaine EdmundsBillsBears4 years, $72M$18M
Bobby OkerekeColtsGiants4 years, $40M$10M

Kaden Elliss

Saints

Falcons

3 years, $21.5M

$7.2M

Germaine Pratt

Bengals

Bengals

3 years, $20.25M

$6.75M

Eric Kendricks

Vikings

Chargers

2 years, $13.25M

$6.625M

T.J. Edwards

Eagles

Bears

3 years, $19.5M

$6.5M

Alex AnzaloneLionsLions3 years, $18.75M$6.25M
Alex SingletonBroncosBroncos3 years, $18M$6M
Kyzir WhiteEaglesCardinals2 years, $11M$5.5M
David LongTitansDolphins2 years, $11M$5.5M

CB

PlayerPrevious TeamNew TeamTermsPer Year
Jalen RamseyRamsDolphinsacquired via trade$20M

Jamel Dean

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

4 years, $52M

$13M

James Bradberry

Eagles

Eagles

3 years, $38M

$12.6M

Cameron Sutton

Steelers

Lions

3 years, $33M

$11M

Byron Murphy

Cardinals

Vikings

2 years, $22M

$11M

Jonathan JonesPatriotsPatriots2 years, $19M$9.5M
Patrick PetersonVikingsSteelers1 year, $7.15M$7.15M
Emmanuel Moseley49ersLions1 year, $6M$6M

S

PlayerPrevious TeamNew TeamTermsPer Year

Jessie Bates III

Bengals

Falcons

4 years, $64M

$16M

Vonn Bell

Bengals

Panthers

3 years, $22.5M

$7.5M

Donovan Wilson

Cowboys

Cowboys

3 years, $21M

$7M

Jimmie Ward

49ers

Texans

2 years, $13M

$6.5M

Marcus EppsEaglesRaiders2 year, $12M$6M

K/P

PlayerPrevious TeamNew TeamTermsPer Year

K Matt Gay

Rams

Colts

4 years, $22.5M

$5.625M

K Greg Zuerlein

Jets

Jets

1 year, $2.6M

$2.6M

K Greg Joseph

Vikings

Vikings

1 year, $2M

$2M