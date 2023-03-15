The 2023 NFL free agency period has been littered with big-name moves at every position. Before the official start of the new league year, more than a half-dozen veteran quarterbacks had already come to terms with new teams for potential starting jobs, and that was even before MVPs like Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson finalized 2023 plans. If you're struggling to keep up with all the activity, or just want a handy way to compare deals across the NFL, below you'll find an updated rundown of the most notable contracts and trade acquisitions at each position:
QB
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Terms
|Per Year
|Raiders
4 years, $150M
|$37.5M
|49ers
Raiders
3 years, $72.75M
|$24.25M
|Taylor Heinicke
|Commanders
|Falcons
|2 years, $14M
|$7M
|Andy Dalton
|Saints
|Panthers
|2 years, $10M
|$5M
|Jarrett Stidham
|Raiders
|Broncos
|2 years, $10M
|$5M
|Sam Darnold
|Panthers
|49ers
|1 year, $4.5M
|$4.5M
|Mike White
|Jets
|Dolphins
|2 years, $8M
|$4M
|Case Keenum
|Bills
|Texans
|2 years, $6.25M
|$3.125M
RB
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Terms
|Per Year
3 years, $18M
$6M
Broncos
2 years, $7.5M
$3.75M
Dolphins
Dolphins
2 years, $6M
$3M
Dolphins
Dolphins
2 years, $5.6M
$2.8M
|Travis Homer
|Seahawks
|Bears
|2 years, $4.5M
|$2.25M
|Mike Boone
|Broncos
|Texans
|2 years, $3.1M
|$1.5M
|Matt Breida
|Giants
|Giants
|1 year, $1.4M
|$1.4M
|Rashaad Penny
|Seahawks
|Eagles
|1 year, $1.35M
|$1.35M
WR
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Terms
|Per Year
|D.J. Moore
|Panthers
|Bears
|acquired via trade
|$20.6M
Jets
4 years, $44M
$11M
Raiders
3 years, $33M
$11M
Texans
2 years, $15.25M
$7.625M
Texans
1 year, $2.6M
$2.6M
TE
|Player
|Previous Team
|Current Team
|Terms
|Per Year
3 years, $21M
$7M
Broncos
2 years, $6M
$3M
OL
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Terms
|Per Year
Jaguars
4 years, $80M
$20M
49ers
Broncos
5 years, $87.5M
$17.5M
Eagles
Eagles
1 year, $14.25M
$14.25M
OG Ben Powers
Ravens
Broncos
4 years, $51.5M
$12.875M
|OT Kaleb McGary
|Falcons
|Falcons
|3 years, $34.5M
|$11.5M
|OG Nate Davis
|Titans
|Bears
|3 years, $30M
|$10M
|OT Andre Dillard
|Eagles
|Titans
|3 years, $29M
|$9.66M
|OT Andrew Wylie
|Chiefs
|Commanders
|3 years, $24M
|$8M
|C Connor McGovern
|Cowboys
|Bills
|3 years, $22.35M
|$7.45M
|OT Trey Pipkins
|Chargers
|Chargers
|3 years, $21.75M
|$7.25M
|C Bradley Bozeman
|Panthers
|Panthers
|3 years, $18M
|$6M
|OG Nick Gates
|Giants
|Commanders
|3 years, $16.5M
|$5.5M
|C Garrett Bradbury
|Vikings
|Vikings
|3 years, $15.75M
|$5M
DL
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Terms
|Per Year
Eagles
49ers
4 years, $84M
$21M
Broncos
Seahawks
3 years, $51.5M
$17.2M
Broncos
3 years, $47.75M
$15.9M
Vikings
4 years, $57M
$14.25M
Steelers
3 years, $28.75M
$9.5M
|DeMarcus Walker
|Titans
|Bears
|3 years, $21M
|$7M
|Jarran Reed
|Packers
|Seahawks
|2 years, $10.8M
|$5.4M
DE/OLB
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Terms
|Per Year
Saints
Vikings
1 year, $13M
$13M
49ers
Chiefs
2 years, $20M
$10M
49ers
3 years, $24M
$8M
Jaguars
Titans
3 years, $21M
$7M
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|Texans
|Browns
|3 years, $19M
|$6.3M
LB
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Terms
|Per Year
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Bills
|Bears
|4 years, $72M
|$18M
|Bobby Okereke
|Colts
|Giants
|4 years, $40M
|$10M
Saints
Falcons
3 years, $21.5M
$7.2M
Bengals
Bengals
3 years, $20.25M
$6.75M
Vikings
Chargers
2 years, $13.25M
$6.625M
Eagles
Bears
3 years, $19.5M
$6.5M
|Alex Anzalone
|Lions
|Lions
|3 years, $18.75M
|$6.25M
|Alex Singleton
|Broncos
|Broncos
|3 years, $18M
|$6M
|Kyzir White
|Eagles
|Cardinals
|2 years, $11M
|$5.5M
|David Long
|Titans
|Dolphins
|2 years, $11M
|$5.5M
CB
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Terms
|Per Year
|Jalen Ramsey
|Rams
|Dolphins
|acquired via trade
|$20M
Buccaneers
4 years, $52M
$13M
Eagles
Eagles
3 years, $38M
$12.6M
Steelers
Lions
3 years, $33M
$11M
Cardinals
Vikings
2 years, $22M
$11M
|Jonathan Jones
|Patriots
|Patriots
|2 years, $19M
|$9.5M
|Patrick Peterson
|Vikings
|Steelers
|1 year, $7.15M
|$7.15M
|Emmanuel Moseley
|49ers
|Lions
|1 year, $6M
|$6M
S
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Terms
|Per Year
Bengals
Falcons
4 years, $64M
$16M
Bengals
Panthers
3 years, $22.5M
$7.5M
Cowboys
Cowboys
3 years, $21M
$7M
49ers
Texans
2 years, $13M
$6.5M
|Marcus Epps
|Eagles
|Raiders
|2 year, $12M
|$6M
K/P
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Terms
|Per Year
K Matt Gay
Rams
Colts
4 years, $22.5M
$5.625M
Jets
Jets
1 year, $2.6M
$2.6M
Vikings
Vikings
1 year, $2M
$2M