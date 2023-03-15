After checking out the open market, Bills Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer has re-signed with Buffalo, the team announced on Wednesday. A former seventh-round pick, Poyer played for the Eagles and Browns before joining the Bills in 2017. Poyer, who started just 10 games during his first four seasons prior to joining Buffalo, has blossomed into a Pro Bowl level player with the Bills. A starter in Buffalo's defense since 2017, Poyer earned All-Pro honors in 2021 and was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season.

In 2021, Poyer recorded five interceptions and three sacks while helping Buffalo win its second consecutive division title. He helped the Bills win the AFC East for a third straight season in 2022 after making four interceptions in 12 regular-season games.

The Bills recently freed up over $35 million in cap after restructuring the contracts of Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, and Von Miller. Some of that money will surely be used to sign Poyer, whose projected market value is a three-year deal worth just over $11 million annually, according to Spotrac. The Bills did lose linebacker Tremaine Edmunds this week after he reportedly came to terms on a four-year, $72 million deal with the Chicago Bears.