wentz-g.jpg
Getty Images

Quarterbacks were in high demand in the weeks leading up to free agency, when an underwhelming class still included many good starters capable of winning games. Plenty of those quality starters never hit the open market (Daniel Jones, Geno Smith), as their own teams made sure to retain their signal-callers and sign them to extensions. 

Quarterbacks were available when the legal tampering period opened, but they were gobbled up quickly by other teams. As it stands, the quarterback market is still at a premium in free agency, even if the talent wasn't as strong as it was a month ago. 

Keep in mind Lamar Jackson hasn't reached an agreement with any team yet after being given the non-exclusive franchise tag -- and Aaron Rodgers is still waiting for his trade to the New York Jets

Who's left among the quarterbacks in free agency? Who has signed over the past week? Here's a rundown of the current quarterback market:

QBs who are available

player headshot
Lamar Jackson
BAL • QB • #8
CMP%62.3
YDs2242
TD17
INT7
YD/Att6.88
Lamar Jackson is still on the market, but he has the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. Any offer made to Jackson by a team can be matched by the Baltimore Ravens. Any team that needs a starting quarterback can test how far the Ravens are willing to go, part of the ongoing chess game between Jackson and the franchise that drafted him.

player headshot
Carson Wentz
WAS • QB • #11
CMP%62.3
YDs1755
TD11
INT9
YD/Att6.36
Carson Wentz was released by the Washington Commanders earlier this month as he's looking for his fourth team in four years. The market for Wentz isn't as robust as it once was, but he can settle in as a quality backup (if he so chooses). 

player headshot
Matt Ryan
IND • QB • #2
CMP%67.0
YDs3057
TD14
INT13
YD/Att6.63
Released by the Indianapolis Colts after a disastrous season as the Colts' starter, Matt Ryan's starting days appear to be behind him. Ryan's more in line for a veteran backup job at this stage of his career, being brought in to mentor a young starter. 

player headshot
Teddy Bridgewater
MIA • QB • #5
CMP%62.0
YDs683
TD4
INT4
YD/Att8.65
Another season where Teddy Bridgewater suffering injuries probably hurt his market, yet he is a good backup quarterback who is capable of starting for a few games. His market is certainly intriguing as the second wave of free agency heats up. 

player headshot
Mason Rudolph
PIT • QB • #2
Mason Rudolph has been in competition for a starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has started 10 games in his four seasons. He was the No. 3 quarterback for the Steelers in 2022 and is still is a solid backup for a team that needs one. 

player headshot
Joe Flacco
NYJ • QB • #19
CMP%57.6
YDs1051
TD5
INT3
YD/Att5.5
Joe Flacco is 38 and has been in the league for 15 seasons. Some teams still value having him around as a veteran backup, as he's bounced around the league since his departure from the Baltimore Ravens. If Flacco wants to stick around as a backup quarterback, he'll find a job. 

player headshot
Blaine Gabbert
TB • QB • #11
CMP%75.0
YDs29
TD1
INT0
YD/Att3.63
Blaine Gabbert has been the backup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past three years, but will a new offensive scheme end his days in Tampa Bay? He still should have a market for teams that need a backup quarterback. 

player headshot
Chase Daniel
LAC • QB • #4
CMP%66.7
YDs52
TD1
INT0
YD/Att4.33
Chase Daniel still manages to to find a job as a backup quarterback, as his value to help out a young starting quarterback has kept him around. He may be in line for a coaching job someday. 

player headshot
Trevor Siemian
CHI • QB • #15
CMP%57.7
YDs184
TD1
INT1
YD/Att7.08
Siemian has been on three different teams in four years and will likely find a job where he fills the No. 3 quarterback spot.

player headshot
Brian Hoyer
NE • QB • #5
CMP%83.3
YDs37
TD0
INT0
YD/Att6.17
Hoyer fell to the No. 3 job in New England after Bailey Zappe surpassed him in Zappe's rookie season. The Patriots released Hoyer this week, so he'll be looking for a new team.

player headshot
Brandon Allen
CIN • QB • #8
CMP%100.0
YDs22
TD0
INT0
YD/Att7.33
A backup for the Bengals the past few seasons, it will be interesting to see if Cincinnati brings Brandon Allen back. 

player headshot
Josh Johnson
SF • QB • #11
Josh Johnson always seems to find work, as he's been on 13 different teams in his career. He'll likely find another team at some point.

player headshot
Nate Sudfeld
DET • QB • #10
CMP%0.0
YDs0
TD0
INT0
YD/Att0
A backup for the Detroit Lions last year, Nate Sudfeld will find a team and compete for a roster spot at some point this offseason. 

player headshot
Nathan Peterman
CHI • QB • #14
CMP%56.0
YDs139
TD1
INT1
YD/Att5.56
Despite playing poorly when he's been called upon to start, Nathan Peterman always seems to find work. He spent last season with the Chicago Bears.

player headshot
Jeff Driskel
HOU • QB • #6
CMP%70.0
YDs108
TD1
INT0
YD/Att5.4
Jeff Driskel has bounced around the league with four teams in five seasons, the last two years with the Houston Texans.

player headshot
Brett Rypien
DEN • QB • #4
CMP%60.2
YDs483
TD2
INT4
YD/Att5.49
The Denver Broncos backup is a free agent for the first time. It will be interesting to see if Denver brings Brett Rypien back after declining his restricted free agent tender. 

player headshot
John Wolford
LAR • QB • #13
CMP%61.3
YDs390
TD1
INT3
YD/Att6.29
The Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback over the past few seasons still could end up staying there, even though he wasn't tendered by the team.

player headshot
Trace McSorley
ARI • QB • #19
CMP%54.2
YDs412
TD0
INT5
YD/Att4.96
Not under contract with the Arizona cardinals after getting some playing time last season, Trace McSorley could still be a valuable No. 3 quarterback. 

player headshot
Bryce Perkins
LAR • QB • #16
CMP%55.9
YDs161
TD1
INT2
YD/Att4.74
Another Rams quarterback who wasn't tendered, there might be a chance Bryce Perkins ends up back with Los Angeles.

QBs who have been signed

Derek Carr (Saints)

player headshot
Derek Carr
NO • QB • #4
CMP%60.8
YDs3522
TD24
INT14
YD/Att7.02
Derek Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints prior to the start of free agency. He was the top unrestricted free agent quarterback after the Las Vegas Raiders released him in February.

Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders)

player headshot
Jimmy Garoppolo
LV • QB • #10
CMP%67.2
YDs2437
TD16
INT4
YD/Att7.91
Jimmy Garoppolo landed with the Raiders on a three-year deal worth $72.75 million. He'll start in Vegas after being reunited with Josh McDaniels.

Taylor Heinicke (Falcons)

player headshot
Taylor Heinicke
ATL • QB • #4
CMP%62.2
YDs1859
TD12
INT6
YD/Att7.18
Taylor Heinicke switched teams as well, landing with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal worth $14 million. He'll compete with Desmond Ridder for the starting job.

Andy Dalton (Panthers)

player headshot
Andy Dalton
CAR • QB • #14
CMP%66.7
YDs2871
TD18
INT9
YD/Att7.6
Andy Dalton signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, remaining in the NFC South. He'll be in line to compete with a rookie quarterback (Panthers have the No. 1 pick) for the starting job.

Jarrett Stidham (Broncos)

player headshot
Jarrett Stidham
DEN • QB • #3
CMP%63.9
YDs656
TD4
INT3
YD/Att7.9
Jarrett Stidham signed a two-year deal for $10 million with the Denver Broncos to back up Russell Wilson

Jacoby Brissett (Commanders)

player headshot
Jacoby Brissett
WAS • QB • #7
CMP%64.0
YDs2608
TD12
INT6
YD/Att7.07
Jacoby Brissett signed a one-year deal for $8 million with the Washington Commanders. He'll compete with Sam Howell for the starting job. 

Mike White (Dolphins)

player headshot
Mike White
MIA • QB • #5
CMP%58.9
YDs1192
TD3
INT4
YD/Att6.81
Mike White signed a two-year deal worth $8 million to be the backup for Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins

Case Keenum (Texans)

player headshot
Case Keenum
HOU • QB • #18
CMP%28.6
YDs8
TD0
INT0
YD/Att1.14
Case Keenum signed a two-year deal with the Houston Texans for $6.125 million. He's in line to be the No. 2 quarterback for Houston, who holds the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. 

Cooper Rush (Cowboys)

player headshot
Cooper Rush
DAL • QB • #10
CMP%58.0
YDs1051
TD5
INT3
YD/Att6.49
Cooper Rush returns to the Dallas Cowboys on a two-year deal worth $5 million. He'll back up Dak Prescott

Marcus Mariota (Eagles)

player headshot
Marcus Mariota
ATL • QB • #1
CMP%61.3
YDs2219
TD15
INT9
YD/Att7.4
Marcus Mariota signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $5 million to back up Jalen Hurts

P.J. Walker (Bears)

player headshot
P.J. Walker
CHI • QB • #11
CMP%59.4
YDs731
TD3
INT3
YD/Att6.9
P.J. Walker signed a two-year deal worth $5 million with the Chicago Bears. He'll back up Justin Fields

Sam Darnold (49ers)

player headshot
Sam Darnold
SF • QB • #14
CMP%58.6
YDs1143
TD7
INT3
YD/Att8.16
Sam Darnold landed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, but Darnold is insurance if Lance doesn't pan out and with Purdy working his way back from elbow surgery. 

Drew Lock (Seahawks)

player headshot
Drew Lock
SEA • QB • #2
Drew Lock signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks to be the No. 2 quarterback to Geno Smith. 

Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers)

player headshot
Baker Mayfield
LAR • QB • #17
CMP%60.0
YDs2163
TD10
INT8
YD/Att6.46
Baker Mayfield is competing with Kyle Trask for the starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a one-year deal worth $4 million. 

Nick Mullens (Vikings)

player headshot
Nick Mullens
MIN • QB • #12
CMP%84.0
YDs224
TD1
INT1
YD/Att8.96
Nick Mullens stays with the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year deal worth $4 million. He'll back up Kirk Cousins

Gardner Minshew (Colts)

player headshot
Gardner Minshew
IND • QB • #10
CMP%57.9
YDs663
TD3
INT3
YD/Att8.72
Gardner Minshew signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Indianapolis Colts. He's not sure if he'll start, as he'll compete for the starting job (Colts have the No. 4 overall pick). 

Kyle Allen (Bills)

player headshot
Kyle Allen
BUF • QB • #3
CMP%59.0
YDs416
TD2
INT4
YD/Att5.33
Kyle Allen is the new No. 2 quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, signing a one-year contract with the team. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 