The 2023 NFL offseason is underway. Teams can begin applying the franchise tag this week, and before long, free agency will be kicking off as well. March 13 marks the official start date for legal tampering, when clubs can begin negotiating with unsigned players, and March 15 is when new deals -- and trades -- can be finalized. As per usual, the quarterback position is set to dominate the landscape. Unlike last year's veteran market, which included a top-five rounded out by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mitchell Trubisky, the 2023 crop features multiple repeat Pro Bowlers.

Here's a look at the five biggest names set to be available, plus plenty of other options, as well as projected contract values and logical landing spots:

Notes: QB ages are as of Sept. 1, 2023. AAV denotes projected average annual value.

Age: 26 | Season: 6th | Last Team: Ravens

Lamar Jackson USATSI

The gap between Jackson and the rest of the free agent QB market is vast, but his only feasible availability will come via trade, or a comparable move. If/when the Ravens use the exclusive franchise tag to secure him for one year at $45 million, they would control his rights but have the freedom to deal the QB in the event of a further contract standoff. A non-exclusive tag ($32.4M), meanwhile, would permit Jackson to negotiate with other clubs, who could then secure the QB by surrendering two first-round draft picks to Baltimore. Rest assured that either way, barring a long-term extension with the Ravens, Jackson will have at least a dozen suitors. He remains unproven as a big-game passer and has now missed at least five games due to injury in back-to-back years. But at 26, with an MVP and two 1,000-yard rushing seasons under his belt, he possesses the game-changing electricity -- as both a speedy scrambler and flick-of-the-wrist thrower -- to warrant a lucrative investment.

Projected AAV: $50M

Logical fits

The Dolphins are publicly committed to Tua Tagovailoa despite the QB's scary medical history, but Jackson would be a perfectly athletic figurehead for Mike McDaniel, the well-versed run-game strategist. Miami is also closer to the QB's hometown in Florida, where he'd easily have the best receivers of his career. The Falcons are also closer to home, and more importantly have a dire need for long-term QB juice, with run-heavy coach Arthur Smith entering year three. The Jets are willing to spend big with basically every other skill group prepped for a playoff run. The Patriots have Mac Jones but are resetting the offense under new (old) coordinator Bill O'Brien, and have lost luster post-Tom Brady. The Raiders need a QB after cutting Derek Carr and have more money to spend than all but two teams. And the Ravens, despite a glaring lack of WR investment, have built themselves to lean on Jackson's strengths on the ground.

2. Derek Carr

Age: 32 | Season: 10th | Last Team: Raiders

Derek Carr USATSI

Relative to the typical free agent QB class, Carr is actually a major name; it's not often a four-time Pro Bowler who's played nine healthy seasons for the same team enters the market unhindered. That said, his value probably depends on the desperation of the buyer. Not dissimilar to the Vikings' Kirk Cousins, he's done it well enough for long enough to flirt with top-10 production, and yet lacks much of a big-game, late-season track record. The guy is gutsy, enduring lots of regime change and organizational turmoil with the Raiders. He's mostly been efficient, if unspectacular, completing almost 69 percent of his throws, with a 97.3 passer rating, from 2018-2021. But on a contract that figures to pay him like a top-12 starter at worst, you're betting that his supporting cast will do some heavy lifting.

Projected AAV: $30M-$35M

Logical fits

The Buccaneers could use a quick fix after Tom Brady's retirement, with veterans like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin still in place. They'd also give Carr a sunnier home and friendlier division. The Commanders cycle through mid-tier vets like it's their job, but they've got some other foundational promise, from Terry McLaurin to Ron Rivera's D-line to new coordinator Eric Bieniemy, that could complement a sturdier QB. The Jets will likely be in on every worthwhile QB option, and Carr's former Raiders mentor Todd Downing is now New York's passing game coordinator. The Panthers probably prefer a younger signal-caller but boast a QB whisperer in new coach Frank Reich and, like the Commanders, have a WR1 and young "D" to compete. The Saints have no short- or long-term answer at the position despite owning weapons like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Dennis Allen's stingy "D" in a wide-open NFC South.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Age: 26 | Season: 5th | Last Team: Giants

Daniel Jones USATSI

Going into 2022, few would've forecast Jones making the Giants wish they'd exercised the fifth-year option on his contract. The former No. 6 overall pick was an athletic but hapless starter for his first three seasons. Under Brian Daboll, he was decidedly more composed, controlling the ball and excelling with his legs despite a makeshift supporting cast. The jury is still out on his ability to consistently win through the air, which is rather significant considering he's approaching year five and will command sizable money. But he proved down the stretch in 2022, especially in his road playoff win, that he's capable of guiding a frisky contender with proper help. Theoretically, with better protection and weapons, he's still got untapped upside.

Projected AAV: $29M-$35M

Logical fits

The Colts seem destined to address their longstanding QB hole through the draft, but new coach Shane Steichen would be a solid match after guiding the Eagles' adaptable Jalen Hurts-led offense. The Falcons, like Jones' Giants, deploy an old-school ground-and-pound approach and could use a longer-term solution under center. The Giants would do well to return their homegrown prospect alongside improved weaponry, as long as the price is reasonable on a two- or three-year deal. The Patriots have unsuccessfully leaned on Mac Jones for the kind of steady efficiency Jones provided in 2022. The Ravens make sense as a run-heavy system in the event Lamar Jackson is dealt. And the Titans, who also like to lean on the run and defense, are poised for a makeover after the aging Ryan Tannehill struggled to stay healthy.

Age: 32 | Season: 11th | Last Team: Seahawks

Geno Smith USATSI

Like Daniel Jones, he's a true wild card here, having built a reputation as a subpar starter before an unexpected 2022 breakout. Smith, of course, is older, albeit with about the same wear and tear, spending the better part of a decade on the bench. Whereas Jones thrived as the Giants' run-first point guard, however, Smith made his money as a more prototypical pocket play-maker for Seattle, paring an explosive arm with improved, timely decision-making. But turnovers were an issue down the stretch, and we've now seen Smith star as a legitimate QB just one time in his career. You could do a lot worse for a short-term gamble, but it's hard to foresee any club valuing him much more than the Seahawks, who've had him in the system since 2019.

Projected AAV: $29M-$34M

Logical fits

The Buccaneers make a lot of sense if Seattle doesn't tag or extend him, even as a placeholder alongside a newly drafted prospect. They're built to win now in an open division, coach Todd Bowles knows Smith from their past days with the Jets, and new Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales, Seattle's former QBs coach, is a known friend and mentor. The Jets would be a quirky pairing after Smith's early-career flop in New York, but they're also seemingly a veteran QB away. The Raiders have an opening after Carr's release and may not be able to secure a blockbuster name. And the Seahawks, while well-positioned to potentially add a new QB of the future, got Pro Bowl production from him even without a playoff-caliber defense.

Age: 31 | Season: 10th | Last Team: 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo USATSI

A favorite of Kyle Shanahan for years, Jimmy G was on track for career numbers after replacing the injured Trey Lance. Then came his own injury -- the latest in a long line of them -- and rookie Brock Purdy's emergence, which rendered him more replaceable. Garoppolo's repeatedly proven he can be a high-floor leader, going 32-15 with a 100.2 rating as a starter since 2019. Over the last five years, however, he's missed a combined 31 games due to injury, playing a full season just once in his nine-year career. You'd think he's 35, the amount of scars he's absorbed. Someone left out of the top-tier QB sweepstakes may well bet on him as a short-term rental, but he could just as easily enter 2023 as bench insurance.

Projected AAV: $15M-$30M

Logical fits

How about succeeding Tom Brady once and for all, but with the Buccaneers? Tampa may not have a ton of cash to spend, and the team could pair him with a rookie. The Dolphins make a world of sense not only because Tua Tagovailoa is equally as unavailable due to injury, but because coach Mike McDaniel worked directly with Garoppolo in San Francisco. The Jets are a potential plug-and-play destination for any proven starter. The Patriots could push Mac Jones without totally unseating him by reuniting with Bill Belichick's former pupil. The Panthers figure to tap into the QB draft class but could benefit from an experienced stopgap. And the Raiders employ Josh McDaniels, Garoppolo's former OC with the Patriots.

Other options

Note: * = not currently a free agent, but likely to be released

Andy Dalton USATSI

A few of these vets will inevitably have opportunities to start to open 2023, even if most of them have past their respective primes. Some will be added and then quickly replaced atop the depth chart by rookies. A few connections to monitor: