The 2023 NFL offseason is far from over. In fact, it's just getting started. All 32 teams will tweak their lineups up until Week 1 of the new season (and beyond), and April's draft is still around the corner. It is safe to say, however, that the biggest wave of veteran activity is behind us. Trades have been finalized (or, in the case of Aaron Rodgers, prepped for future completion). Free agents have been signed. And every team looks a little bit different than it did just a few weeks ago.
So which ones can take pride in their makeovers? And which ones are in dire need of more help?
Here, we're ranking all 32 teams according to their early offseason moves, with graded tiers -- A, B, C, D and F. This is not a pecking order for the 2023 season. Some teams were far more talented going into free agency than others, and remain so. But if we were sorting clubs based purely on what's transpired since the new league year began, this is how we'd do it:
A
These teams have enjoyed opening day home runs. No, they're not perfect. But they've done a commendable job putting their resources in the right places, and/or filling major needs in major ways.
|1
|They addressed glaring secondary holes both aggressively and frugally, adding a trio of physical starters in CB Cameron Sutton, CB Emmanuel Moseley and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson for less than $50M combined. David Montgomery is a fine lateral substitute for Jamaal Williams in the backfield. And retaining John Cominsky and Alex Anzalone ensures the rest of their "D" has fight. They've still got lots of draft ammo to make splashes elsewhere, such as under center.
|2
|They haven't done enough to bolster their O-line, but ex-Ravens S Chuck Clark is an underrated addition to an already-potent "D." Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman are decent, complementary bonuses for a deep WR corps. More importantly, in a league full of teams starving for difference-making QBs, they're primed to get a near-Tom Brady-level rental in Aaron Rodgers. Unless the eventual price tag is inexplicably massive, it's a big win for a playoff-caliber roster; even Rodgers below MVP form -- for just a year or three -- is a major upgrade at such an important position.
|3
|Committing $90M+ to linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards is an odd use of resources considering they just dealt the superior Roquan Smith because of his price tag, but there's no denying this team is much better across the board. QB Justin Fields finally has a legit No. 1 WR in D.J. Moore thanks to their trade down from the No. 1 pick. OG Nate Davis should help up front. And both RB D'Onta Foreman and TE Robert Tonyan should be rugged red-zone options.
|4
|Did they outbid themselves for OT Mike McGlinchey and OG Ben Powers? Perhaps. But Sean Payton is right to reinvest in the trenches, seemingly shifting the offensive approach around the ground game that helped QB Russell Wilson stay comfortable for so long in Seattle. Adding DL Zach Allen and retaining LB Alex Singleton ensures the front seven still has pop. And you can do quite a bit worse than Jarrett Stidham for an emergency backup/replacement QB.
|5
|Your view of Big Blue's offseason depends almost entirely on what you make of QB Daniel Jones. He may not yet be a sure thing as a downfield passer, but New York isn't ridiculously overpaying for an efficient, athletic, 25-year-old playoff winner under center; after inevitable extensions for elites like Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, his $40M per-year renewal might not even be a top 10 mark going into 2023. His new weapons, TE Darren Waller and WR Parris Campbell, are big injury risks but clear upgrades. And LB Bobby Okereke should help the middle of the "D."
|6
|America's Team has been splashy without overspending, adding Brandin Cooks as a WR2 upgrade opposite CeeDee Lamb, Stephon Gilmore as a CB2 upgrade opposite Trevon Diggs, and tagging Tony Pollard to usher out the Ezekiel Elliott era. These are all short-term moves, but they all make sense for an annual playoff hopeful, raising the floor at premium positions.
B
These teams have fared reasonably well. One or two key concerns still exist, but they can enter the draft relatively content.
|7
|Losing WR D.J. Moore to move up in the draft robs them of a building block, but they're also guaranteed their choice of top QB prospects for new coach Frank Reich, suffering a net draft-capital loss of just three picks -- one first, and two seconds -- to make that happen. Andy Dalton is a perfectly reasonable mentor/placeholder under center, RB Miles Sanders is a smooth, if slightly expensive, fit under assistant Duce Staley and both WR Adam Thielen and TE Hayden Hurst are high-effort safety valves who should ease a future rookie signal-caller into the lineup.
|8
|While the Giants tied themselves to Daniel Jones, the Seahawks are getting more wiggle room with their own 2022 breakout, wisely getting Geno Smith back at just $25M per year (15th among QBs) and retaining flexibility to add a successor in the draft. They also addressed longstanding holes up front by wooing ex-Broncos DL Dre'Mont Jones to be Pete Carroll's defensive anchor.
|9
|Dedicating new money to old faithful like C Jason Kelce, DE Brandon Graham, DT Fletcher Cox and CB Darius Slay is bittersweet; most of the aging starters are still Pro Bowl-caliber, but GM Howie Roseman has fared better betting on ascending talent. Still, keeping CB James Bradberry to go with Slay is a victory at a reasonable price, QB Marcus Mariota is a better QB2 fit while sharing Jalen Hurts' mobility and RB Rashaad Penny is a bargain high-reward gamble.
|10
|QB Mike White is a serviceably gutsy backup for Tua Tagovailoa, though Miami probably could've explored even better insurance considering its starter's serious medical history. The real wins are on defense, where Vic Fangio is now running the show: CB Jalen Ramsey is a bona fide tone-setter who arrived for just a third-rounder and backup TE, giving the Dolphins an elite cover duo. And ex-Titans LB David Long should reinforce the second level provided he stays on the field.
|11
|They probably could've matched what the Lions gave Cameron Sutton to keep an ascending starter at corner. But Patrick Peterson is a plug-and-play consolation prize after a Vikings renaissance; he should thrive alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. Cole Holcomb brings Pittsburgh-level physicality if he can stay healthy at LB. And OG Isaac Seumalo is maybe their smartest bet, bringing a quietly sterling piece of the Eagles' vaunted line to Kenny Pickett's defense.
|12
|The strategy from GM Nick Caserio hasn't been wholly different from recent years: Lots of rental deals for mid-tier veteran castoffs. This year's crop for new coach DeMeco Ryans at least has some potential hidden gems to supplement an inevitable first-round QB: Case Keenum is a charismatic No. 2 under center, RB Devin Singletary makes for nice Dameon Pierce relief, ex-Cowboys WR Noah Brown and TE Dalton Schultz at least have the skills to keep growing and Ryans' 49ers pupil Jimmie Ward should be a culture-builder as a utility man in the secondary.
|13
|OT Orlando Brown Jr. is a clear upgrade on Jonah Williams after an imperfect but solid run protecting Patrick Mahomes, and he arrived at a significantly more reasonable number ($16M per year) than expected. But how much did the Chiefs mask his flaws? Retaining tough LB Germaine Pratt was smart, too, though they've got a glaring hole at the back end of the secondary after losing three starters, including both Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell, in free agency.
C
These teams predictably make up the majority of the list: Some of their decisions have been praiseworthy, some of them have been questionable, and altogether it's tough to say they're trending in one direction.
|14
|They basically broke even up front, losing starting RT Mike McGlinchey but extending breakout C Jake Brendel after their NFC title bid. But three other moves are worth mild celebrations: QB Sam Darnold is an athletic emergency option behind Trey Lance and Brock Purdy; under Kyle Shanahan, he's surely better positioned than ever before. S Tashaun Gipson's return should be welcome after an opportunistic 2022. And DT Javon Hargrave is a cherry on top of an already-relentless pass rush, fresh off his career year with the Eagles.
|15
|Not entirely dissimilar to the Jaguars of last offseason, they came in with loads of cap space, and they're better after spending it. You just wonder if they could've done much better. QB Taylor Heinicke is a likable rough-and-tumble alternative to Desmond Ridder but gets them no closer to a true answer under center. TE Jonnu Smith is welcome for Arthur Smith's run-heavy offense but feels slightly redundant with Kyle Pitts in tow. Keeping OG Chris Lindstrom is smart, but was it necessary to reset the guard market on a $105M deal? The best bet is probably S Jessie Bates III, whose range offsets a curiously large investment in aging ex-Saints DT David Onyemata.
|16
|They were never gonna be major free agency players after 2022's Von Miller splash. But it's nice to have S Jordan Poyer, Buffalo's version of Devin McCourty, back for another ride. RB Damien Harris is an underrated candidate for tough carries alongside James Cook. And WR Deonte Harty is a slightly higher-octane substitute for the departed Isaiah McKenzie in a secondary role.
|17
|Adding WR JuJu Smith-Schuster would make worlds of sense as a high-volume target for Mac Jones if he wasn't just a lateral fill-in for the departed Jakobi Meyers. TE Mike Gesicki helps, of course, giving Jones an additional outlet. But they've still got issues up front, where journeyman Riley Reiff is their top new tackle, and probably didn't need to spend $4M per year on James Robinson , considering Rhamondre Stevenson already headlined their capable backfield.
|18
|By themselves, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers and returning starters RB Josh Jacobs and OT Jermaine Eluemunor are just fine, keeping the offensive floor relatively high after the dual exit of Derek Carr and Darren Waller. But unless they manage to find an early-draft mentee/successor for the oft-injured Garoppolo, they'll probably remain in no man's land under Josh McDaniels. The infrastructure has changed, but how about the overall talent level?
|19
|No one refuses to rebuild like the Saints. New QB Derek Carr is a gutsy leader who might have a deep playoff run in him, provided he's got an all-star setup a la Matthew Stafford with the 2021 Rams. That he does not. New Orleans is essentially just buying another year or three of wild card flirtation by doubling down on veterans like RB Jamaal Williams and WR Michael Thomas.
|20
|The foundations are improving bit by bit: OT Andrew Wylie is a reasonably priced upgrade at right tackle after an underrated Chiefs run, OG Nick Gates adds competition on the interior, and DT Daron Payne's extension ensures Ron Rivera's front will stay formidable. But then there's the latest, predictably middling QB swing: Jacoby Brissett is a quality spot starter, but if his arrival spells the end of any splashier pursuit for Sam Howell competition, well, better luck next year.
|21
|The reunion with QB Joshua Dobbs behind Deshaun Watson makes sense. Ditto for the extension of breakout C Ethan Pocic. They paid quite a bit for a run-stuffer in DT Dalvin Tomlinson, and they're counting on younger vets like DE Obo Okoronkwo and S Juan Thornhill to reach new heights in new scenery. Swapping picks to land WR Elijah Moore from the Jets, however, is a creative way to bring some added juice opposite Amari Cooper out wide.
|22
|It feels like GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has something grand up his sleeve. Or maybe that's just the hope, considering their offseason has been more about shedding aging favorites (WR Adam Thielen, LB Eric Kendricks, etc.) than building off Kevin O'Connell's debut. TE Josh Oliver is a curious $7M annual investment as a backup to T.J. Hockenson. But the low-risk, high-reward bets on DE Marcus Davenport and CB Byron Murphy at least give the "D" fresher legs.
|23
|Much will be forgiven if they land a superstar QB prospect near the top of the draft. For now, Gardner Minshew is the most exciting thing about their offseason, giving Shane Steichen a backup with moxie. WR Isaiah McKenzie is OK as a reserve, and ex-49er Samson Ebukam can start at pass rusher. Maybe the $22M investment in K Matt Gay is an admission they'll be settling for lots of field goals in the coming years.
|24
|The cost of going all-in for Tom Brady for three years: A discarded Baker Mayfield is the chosen competition for Kyle Trask at QB, Chase Edmonds is in tow as a Leonard Fournette fill-in and lots will be asked of Super Bowl holdovers LB Lavonte David and CB Jamel Dean, who at least get an underrated addition in ex-Rams DT Greg Gaines up front.
|25
|Their big makeover came a year ago. Keeping TE Evan Engram is smart considering how effectively he emerged as a Trevor Lawrence outlet. Losing OT Jawaan Taylor and pass rusher Arden Key isn't ideal, but they also didn't necessarily need to match the price tags there. Keep in mind their biggest unofficial addition actually arrived during the 2022 campaign: WR Calvin Ridley, who's got the polish and speed to be a No. 1 alongside Christian Kirk.
D
These teams have simply struggled to take meaningful steps forward. Some of them were always going to be more financially impaired, but they're more desperate for draft-day help regardless.
|26
|Not a single one of their many veteran losses was egregious; in fact, they probably could've gone further, with both QB Ryan Tannehill and RB Derrick Henry well-trodden and expensive. But new GM Ran Carthon is taking some sensible low-risk, high-reward flyers at key spots in OT Andre Dillard, OLB Arden Key and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting.
|27
|Perhaps they were right to balk at LT Orlando Brown Jr.'s demands, but turning around and spending $20M per year on ex-Jaguar Jawaan Taylor, with apparent plans to move the former mid-tier starter to the left side, is risky. Adding electric LB Drue Tranquill is an underrated move for Steve Spagnuolo's "D," but they're also still lacking juice out wide for Patrick Mahomes, with both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman landing elsewhere.
|28
|Their inevitable trade of Aaron Rodgers projects as a rare win-win: It truly is time to see what Jordan Love has to offer, and the young gun flashed a live arm in relief of A-Rod in 2022. The unfortunate thing is, Green Bay's done very little to upgrade Love's supporting cast, retaining only special teams standouts Keisean Nixon and Rudy Ford while holes at WR, TE and DL remain.
|29
|A mega extension for QB Justin Herbert might salvage an otherwise ho-hum offseason, which was destined following their spending spree in 2022. LB Eric Kendricks might be primed for a rebound behind their talented front, but he's not exactly a difference-maker at 31, either.
|30
|They must be saving their money for something. It's understandable they didn't wanna pay massive bucks to keep DL Zach Allen, or bid for CB Byron Murphy coming off injury, but that means Jonathan Gannon's inherited "D" is still devoid of many building blocks. WR Zach Pascal and LB Kyzir White have followed Gannon from Philly, but they're role players at best.
|31
|Like the Buccaneers, they're simply paying for all their short-sighted spending. Their biggest additions are merely offensive starters coming back from injury: QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp, etc. Otherwise they've been content to sell, parting ways with Pro Bowl-caliber starters like CB Jalen Ramsey, OLB Leonard Floyd and LB Bobby Wagner.
F
Barring a major turn of events, these teams should struggle to move forward in good conscience thanks to what's transpired.
|32
|There's really no other place to put the Ravens until they resolve the NFL's most dramatic QB situation this side of Aaron Rodgers. Maybe they were smart to use the non-exclusive tag on Lamar Jackson, allowing the rest of the league to negotiate for them. Or were they? Jackson may be more disenchanted with the idea of staying in Baltimore long term than ever before. The former MVP is a rare, if recently fragile, talent at a critical position. If he's not back, what's the next step? The Ravens have predictably done virtually nothing to address other holes (WR, OLB, CB, S) in the meantime.