The 2022 NFL season is over, and the Kansas City Chiefs are world champions. Though free agency doesn't officially open until next month, the race to overtake the Chiefs has already begun. Teams are building their free-agent boards, studying the draft, and figuring out how they can close the gap between themselves and the league's elite.

With that in mind, we are going to take a look over the next couple days at the top available players this offseason. We'll begin today with the offensive side of the ball, where there are not necessarily star-level players up for grabs, but there will be plenty of talent that can help teams become both more efficient and more explosive.

The top of the free-agent market is all about the quarterback position. Former MVP Lamar Jackson is far and away the best player available ... you know, if he becomes available. It seems highly likely that even if the Ravens decide to move on from Jackson, they will first use the franchise tag on him so they can get something for him in a trade. Daniel Jones could be headed for the tag as well, if he and the Giants can't come to an agreement on a long-term deal. That makes it likely that Carr and Garoppolo will be the top available passers. Neither necessarily brings a super high ceiling, but teams with top-flight rosters and poor play under center (*cough* New York Jets *cough*) could be interested at the right price. Geno Smith seems likely to come to some sort of medium-term deal to remain in Seattle, even if the Seahawks don't necessarily go all-in on him as their quarterback of the future.

The offensive line group in free agency is pretty good, though not necessarily chock full of star talent. That's mostly because the star talents on the line rarely actually reach free agency. That's why you usually have to pay top dollar for mid-level production up front. But between Brown, Taylor, McGlinchey, and McGary, there is some average-or-better tackle talent available on both sides of the line. (Steele is a restricted free-agent and thus exceedingly likely to end up back in Dallas.) Plus, Powers was one of the best pass-blocking guards this season, Seumalo has developed into a very dependable starter, and Hernandez, Risner, and McGovern have ample experience up front.

In addition to this supposedly being a strong running-back class in the NFL draft, there's a ton of talent available in the free-agent market. Jacobs is coming off an All-Pro season. Pollard finally got just shy of 50% of the snaps in Dallas and dramatically outplayed Ezekiel Elliott. We know Barkley has gamebreaking talent, though it's only shown up in fits and starts the past few years. (He seemed to wear down under a significant workload this past season as well.)

Between Schultz and Engram, there are tight ends for whatever type of play strikes your fancy, be it athleticism (Engram) or underneath dependability (Schultz). It's not the best crop of wide receivers available, but in addition to Meyers, JuJu, and Odell, there's also Michael Thomas, Allen Lazard, Noah Brown, Darius Slayton, D.J. Chark, Richie James, Nelson Agholor, and Mecole Hardman available. That gives teams an opportunity to pursue whatever type of wideout they need, and hopefully not have to pay too high a price to find it.