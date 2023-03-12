Sterling Shepard has long struggled to stay on the field for the Giants. But New York is set to welcome the wide receiver back for an eighth season in 2023. A day ahead of the NFL's legal tampering period, the Giants are expected to re-sign the veteran, according to ESPN, keeping the former second-round pick teamed up with quarterback Daniel Jones.
Officially, other teams are still free to negotiate with Shepard, 30, starting Monday at noon ET. But the wideout was especially involved with the Giants even after suffering a season-ending injury early in 2022, and he's maintained a public affinity for the team that drafted him back in 2016. The Oklahoma product reportedly took a pay cut to remain with the Giants last offseason.
Shepard has battled limited availability for his entire career. He's played just two full seasons in seven years, appearing in 12+ games just once in the last four thanks to various injuries. When healthy, however, he's been a steady possession target for an otherwise undermanned receiving corps. His best numbers came from 2016-2018, when he topped 650 receiving yards in three straight seasons while playing alongside former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr.
Shepard managed just 13 catches in three games in 2022, before suffering an ACL tear.