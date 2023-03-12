Sterling Shepard has long struggled to stay on the field for the Giants. But New York is set to welcome the wide receiver back for an eighth season in 2023. A day ahead of the NFL's legal tampering period, the Giants are expected to re-sign the veteran, according to ESPN, keeping the former second-round pick teamed up with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Officially, other teams are still free to negotiate with Shepard, 30, starting Monday at noon ET. But the wideout was especially involved with the Giants even after suffering a season-ending injury early in 2022, and he's maintained a public affinity for the team that drafted him back in 2016. The Oklahoma product reportedly took a pay cut to remain with the Giants last offseason.

Shepard has battled limited availability for his entire career. He's played just two full seasons in seven years, appearing in 12+ games just once in the last four thanks to various injuries. When healthy, however, he's been a steady possession target for an otherwise undermanned receiving corps. His best numbers came from 2016-2018, when he topped 650 receiving yards in three straight seasons while playing alongside former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Shepard managed just 13 catches in three games in 2022, before suffering an ACL tear.