Jimmy Garoppolo is arguably the top unrestricted free agent quarterback on the market, which is beginning to heat up. The Houston texans and Las Vegas Raiders -- both teams in need of a quarterback -- are expected to pursue Garoppolo once the legal tampering period starts, according to ESPN.

Houston, which holds the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, could pursue Garoppolo to be a place holder as the Texans groom a young quarterback this season. The Raiders pick No. 7 overall, so Garoppolo could be a longer-term solution as the team moved on from longtime quarterback Derek Carr last month. Both teams have over $35 million in salary cap space, more than enough to get a deal done with Garoppolo in the coming days.

Garoppolo has a connection with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots before he was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was the passing game coordinator for the 49ers last season and has been an offensive assistant with the franchise since 2019.

Garoppolo went 7-3 in his 10 starts for the San Francisco 49ers this past season, completing 67.2% of his passes for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns to four interceptions for a 103.0 passer rating. The 49ers were 38-17 in Garoppolo's six seasons with the team, as Garoppolo compiled a 99.2 passer rating in his 45 starts.

Garoppolo is one of seven starting quarterbacks with a career win percentage of .700 or better since the merger (minimum 50 starts).