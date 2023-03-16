The Seattle Seahawks agreed to a three-year extension with Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith earlier this month, and on Thursday were able to retain his backup. Seattle has agreed to terms with quarterback Drew Lock on a one-year deal worth $4 million, per NFL Media. The deal reportedly includes incentives that can take it to $7.5 million.

Lock, who was shipped to Seattle as a part of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, was passed over by head coach Pete Carroll for the starting quarterback job. It proved to be the right decision, as Smith led Seattle to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth. Lock did not play in the regular season last year.

The Mizzou product was a second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He was once seen as the prospective franchise quarterback as he went 4-1 as the starter during his rookie season before struggling in his second year. Lock started in a total of 21 games during his time in Denver, winning eight of them. In 24 career games, he has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Seattle added former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Evan Brown in free agency, but made its two biggest additions of the offseason on the defensive side of the ball, agreeing to terms with two defensive linemen: Dre'Mont Jones from the Broncos, and one-time Seahawk Jarran Reed, who spent last year with the Green Bay Packers.