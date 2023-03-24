The Steelers have been busy this offseason rebuilding their linebacker corps with the free agents signings of Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts and the release of Myles Jack. The Steelers may not be done making moves at linebacker as they are bringing in former first-round pick Bud Dupree for a visit, according to ESPN.

Last week, CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson said that the Steelers would be interested in re-signing Dupree if he is healthy. Injuries limited Dupree to 11 games during each of his two seasons with the Titans, who released him last week.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Dupree's production steadily increased during his time in Pittsburgh. He became a full-time starter in 2017 and in 2019 recorded a career-high 11 sacks while playing alongside fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Dupree had eight sacks during the first 11 games of the 2020 season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Titans the ensuing offseason. He missed several games that season with an abdominal injury in 2021 and several more games in 2022 while dealing with hip injuries. In 35 games with the Titans, Dupree tallied seven sacks, 35 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Dupree would likely have to accept a backup role in Pittsburgh behind Watt and Alex Highsmith, who posted a career-high 14.5 sacks last season. The addition of Dupree would be a big boost to a Steelers' outside linebacker corps that has struggled to find adequate depth at the position in the years since Dupree's departure.