The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another free agent to their linebacker corps. Former Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts has told NFL Media that he is signing a two-year deal with the Steelers, who earlier in the week came to terms with former Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb on a three-year deal.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers have released fellow inside linebacker Myles Jack, according to ESPN. Jack, who was acquired by the Steelers last offseason and had 104 tackles last season, would have carried a cap hit of $11.25 million into the 2023 season.

A sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Robert won two Super Bowls with the Patriots before signing with the Dolphins in 2020. Last season, he recorded career highs with 107 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 17 games while helping Miami clinch its first playoff berth in six years. Roberts finished the season on a strong note by recording two sacks and 21 tackles in the Dolphins' last three regular-season games.

Roberts, 28, has a career stat line of 457 tackles, 11 sacks and four forced fumbles in 107 regular-season games (with 76 starts). He has an additional 34 tackles in 11 career playoff games.

The Steelers got an up-close look at Roberts last season. He had three tackles in Miami's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh in Week 8.

Roberts joins a Steelers linebacking corps that also features Holcomb and outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

He is the fourth outside free agent to sign with the Steelers this week, joining a list that also includes Holcomb, eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson and former Jets offensive lineman Nate Herbig.

With linebacker taken care of, the Steelers will likely use April's draft to address other positions they have yet to address. Receiver, offensive tackle and strong safety are among the areas the Steelers still need to add to as free agency moves along in its first week.